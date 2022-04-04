NC DHHS Flu
After victory over Duke, North Carolina fans look forward to national championship game

The Tar Heels are one win away from becoming the second eight-seed to ever win the NCAA Tournament. A victory would mark the program's seventh national title.
By Alex Giles
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, L.A. (WBTV) - The 2022 NCAA Tournament National Championship game is now less than 24 hours away. The North Carolina Tar Heels will face the Kansas Jayhawks Monday night in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Thousands of UNC fans are expected to be at the game Monday night. Several fans have already told WBTV they’ve driven 10-plus hours to be in New Orleans for the tournament’s conclusion.

Grant Akamine, a longtime UNC fan from Hawaii, said he flew in to New Orleans Friday so he could watch the Tar Heels compete in the Final Four.

“I’m diehard Tar Heel fan. This is my third Final Four,” Akamine told WBTV.

He explained the emotions he’s feeling headed into Monday night’s game now that the Tar Heels have beaten archrival Duke in the Final Four.

“I am very nervous but with Saturday’s game out of the way, the pressure’s kind of off, but still one more game left,” said Akamine.

Other Tar Heel fans have shared a similar sentiment Sunday, acknowledging that a national title is still at stake, but the stress and anxiety of facing Duke is now gone.

“(I’m} not too nervous which is a good thing. (I’ve) never been to a Final Four like that so it’s pretty cool. I feel like we’re playing with house money right now,” said Alex Stanford, a UNC fan from Hillsborough, North Carolina.

While Saturday night’s win over Duke was monumental, historic and a ton of fun for fans, a national championship would mean another banner being hung in the rafters of the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill.

“Now that we’re here, you want it. You want to be able to experience not just that Duke win, which was of course once in a lifetime, but also to be here for a national championship,” said Kevin Cheshire, another UNC fan from Hillsborough.

Alison Mollman, a UNC fan from Montgomery, Alabama, said she did not attend Saturday night’s game against Duke, but plans to be in attendance when the Tar Heels play Kansas Monday night. She explained that she is feeling good about her team’s chances.

“I mean coming in I thought that it was gonna be a tough tournament, but now that they’ve made it to the final game, I’m confident that they’re gonna win,” said Mollman.

The national championship game is scheduled to begin at 9:20 p.m. E.T.

