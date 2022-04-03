Weekend closes with mostly clear skies, temperatures in the 70s before First Alert next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re going to end this Saturday with cloudy skies and a chance for a few sprinkles or a stray shower.

Tonight: Sprinkles early then gradual clearing

Sunday: Sunny & mild

Monday: Mostly sunny & warmer

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

After starting this Saturday morning with sunshine, we are wrapping up the evening with cloudy skies and some sprinkles. Overnight, the clouds will push eastward, giving way to mostly clear skies with lows in the 40s. Sunday stays dry and mild. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the lower 70s.

Warm dry conditions will continue for Monday; expect mostly sunny skies with highs ranging from the lower 60s in the mountains to the lower 70s across the piedmont.

Gradual clearing on the way for tonight with lows in the 40s. Sunday is beautiful, sunshine & 70s. 50s Mtns. Most of next week looks unsettled w/ several chances for rain.#NCwx #SCwx pic.twitter.com/iXXbkfziif — Elissia Wilson (@ElissiaWilson) April 2, 2022

A First Alert is in place for Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday, as a potent storm system is expected to bring some heavy rain and a few thunderstorms into the Carolinas.

With a possibility of 1-2+ inches of rainfall in our area, the main concern with this system will be the potential for flooding. Highs on Tuesday will range from the upper 60s in the mountains, to the mid-70s across the piedmont. On Wednesday, a few scattered showers could linger into the morning hours. By Wednesday afternoon, another disturbance moving across the upper midwest will impact our area with some scattered showers. Highs on Wednesday will climb to near 80 degrees.

Thursday will continue to be unsettled with chances for scattered showers off-and-on throughout the day otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-70s.

Friday is looking mostly cloudy and cool with a slight chance for isolated showers and highs in the lower 60s.

A storm system is expected to move through the Carolinas beginning Tuesday. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.