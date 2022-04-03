UNC fans rejoice after thrilling victory over Duke, end of Coach K’s career

NC DHHS Flu
By Alex Giles
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, L.A. (WBTV) - As soon as the thrilling Saturday night rivalry game between the UNC Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils wrapped up, thousands of fans began to pour out of the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The Tar Heels beat the Blue Devils 81-77 to advance to the 2022 NCAA Tournament Championship game. UNC will face the Kansas Jayhawks in the finals.

UNC fans were raucous and jubilant after Saturday night’s victory over archrival Duke. Several fans congregated outside of the stadium and cheered together.

“That was more epic than beating them at home!” shouted UNC fan Kristi Meador, of Creedmoor, North Carolina.

Niema Alimohammadi, a diehard UNC fan who lives in Charlotte, celebrated with his friends outside of the arena.

“This is as good as the national championship. Hubert Davis is about to be a dynasty. Let’s go!” shouted Alimohammadi.

While Tar Heel fans are thrilled that this win will catapult them into the tournament championship, they are also excited that their team ended the career of legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.

“We beat him – twice at home and then here and it’s phenomenal for Tar Heel fans, but Duke fans can be excited because they do have the G.O.A.T in the coach,” said Meador.

Even though Duke fans left the arena disappointed Saturday night, many will still cherish the legacy Krzyzewski leaves behind.

“I think his legacy is still the greatest coach ever. I mean he’s been great. He’s got five national championships. He’s coached the USA team. He’s great,” said Duke fan Eden Wilson, of Fort Worth, Texas.

