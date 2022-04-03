UNC beats Duke in historic Final Four matchup, will face Kansas in championship

NEW ORLEANS, LA. (WBTV) - The UNC Tar Heels pulled out an 81-77 win over the longtime rival Duke Blue Devils in front of a crowd of 70,602 people inside the Caesars Superdome on Saturday night.

The matchup, which was the first-ever between the schools in the NCAA Tournament, was for a spot to compete in Monday’s national championship.

“I felt like over the last two or three years, North Carolina wasn’t relevant,” said Davis, who replaced the Hall of Famer Roy Williams. “North Carolina should never be irrelevant. It should be front and center with the spotlight on them.”

Caleb Love clinched the victory with two clutch free-throw with 7.8 seconds left, sealing what had been a back-and-forth game throughout the entire second half.

Fans gathered around town to watch Duke and UNC face off in Saturday night's Final Four matchup.

Carolina’s victory also brought an end to Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s legendary career.

Coach K finishes his career with 1,202 wins and five NCAA championships but lost to UNC in his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium last month and now this game.

Four of the five UNC starters finished in double-figures, led by Love’s 28 points. Paolo Banchero scored 20 for Duke.

TAR HEELS WIN! North Carolina defeats Duke in a historic matchup to advance to Monday night's National Championship. The game officially ends Coach K's legendary career. #GoHeels #MFinalFour pic.twitter.com/BoLmHhkIFs — WBTV News (@WBTV_News) April 3, 2022

No. 2 Duke dominated No. 8 UNC in the paint; however, the Tar Heels countered with 10 made-threes compared to just five from Duke.

R.J. Davis scored 14 for Carolina in the first half, while forward Armando Bacot, who came into the game ranking third in the country in rebounds per game, pulled in nine missed shots in the first 20 minutes.

Aside from Davis, UNC struggled to shoot the ball in the opening half, making just 35.3% of its field-goal attempts. By comparison, Duke shot 43.2%.

Carolina shot much better in the second half though, finishing the game at a 42.2% clip.

Are you ready state of North Carolina…. North Carolina vs Duke in the Final Four. @wbtv_sports pic.twitter.com/lS19NuAu7v — Nate Wimberly WBTV (@NateWimberly) April 3, 2022

A storyline throughout the game was foul trouble for the Blue Devils’ big men. Mark Williams and Theo John both picked up multiple fouls in the first half, with both finishing the game with four fouls.

The Tar Heels battled foul trouble of their own, with Bacot, Davis and Brady Manek each finishing with three or more fouls. Bacot fouled out with 46 seconds left after posting 11 points and 21 rebounds.

After knocking off Duke, UNC will go on to face the Kansas Jayhawks in the national championship on Monday night.

“Dwelling on the two wins against Duke doesn’t help us against Kansas,” Hubert Davis said.

Related: North Carolina vs Duke in the Final Four-- let’s get it on!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.