Road work set to take place this week in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - There are two separate road closures planned in Concord this week for scheduled utility work on Montford Avenue NW as well as a scheduled tree removal on Union Street N. During the closures, access for local property owners and residents will be maintained, however, through traffic is advised to avoid the areas and follow signed detours.

On Monday, April 4, Montford Avenue NW will be closed between Peigler Street NW and Groff Street NW to allow private contractors to perform utility work in the area. The closure will begin at approximately 9 a.m. and will last through the evening, and potentially into early morning on Tuesday, April 5.

On Wednesday, April 6, beginning at approximately 9 a.m., a portion of Union Street N will close to allow crews to remove a dying tree. Working in conjunction with the city’s arborist, crews will be grinding the stump and replacing the tree with a new Willow Oak in accordance with Historic District requirements. During this work, Union Street N will be closed to through traffic between Franklin Ave NW and Grove Avenue NW. This closure will also impact Edgewood Ave NE, which will close to through traffic and local residents will be required to enter and exit from Church Street NE. The tree removal work is anticipated to last four hours, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather, the work will be postponed until later in the week.

