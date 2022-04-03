NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police: 1 killed, 11 others hurt at Dallas outdoor concert

Police say that at the field, officers found that 10 people who had been attending the concert,...
Police say that at the field, officers found that 10 people who had been attending the concert, including three juveniles, had been shot.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — One person was killed and 11 others were injured during a shooting at an outdoor concert in Dallas, police said.

At about 12:13 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a field in southeast Dallas where a concert was being held, police said in a statement.

Police say a preliminary investigation has found that during the concert, one person fired a gun into the air, then another unknown individual fired a gun in the crowd’s direction.

Near the concert stage, police found 26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. Gilmore died at the scene.

Police say that 11 other individuals were shot during the concert. All the people who were hurt were taken to hospitals either by ambulance or by private vehicles. One person was in critical condition and the others were in stable condition. Three of the people hurt are juveniles, police said.

Lulu Smith, who attended the concert with her daughter, told WFAA-TV that it was part of a trail ride event in which people drove their all-terrain vehicles, sat in the bed of trucks and paraded through the property before finishing up for a concert at the main stage.

Witnesses told the TV station the shooting happened after a fight broke out.

“Everybody was running,” Smith said. “It was so jam-packed right here, you couldn’t get in or out. When I got to my car, somebody was shooting. I rolled down my window and I heard (shots).”

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate what prompted the shooting.

In statement, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson called the shooting “horrific and unacceptable.”

“Public safety remains our top priority, and I will be conferring with Police Chief Eddie Garcia to see what more can be done to stop this kind of violence in our city,” Johnson said.

Saturday night’s shooting happened two weeks after 10 people were shot on March 19 during a spring break party at a Dallas event venue.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A popular Fort Mill restaurant is closed after a car struck its building Sunday morning.
Two injured after car strikes Fort Mill restaurant
North Carolina's R.J. Davis (4) celebrates after scoring against Duke during the second half of...
UNC beats Duke in historic Final Four matchup, will face Kansas in championship
A sign for Veterans Guardian sits atop their office in Pinehurst, N.C.
‘A pack of vultures.’ American Legion warns veterans about NC Company
A plane carrying two people went down Saturday night in Stony Point, injuring all on board.
Plane crash in Alexander Co. injures two
Cherron Hugh Edward Curry Jr., 25, was charged.
Significant amount of illegal drugs found in Salisbury home

Latest News

Rindy Merrifield, a victim of a fender bender robbery, is sharing her story in hopes it helps...
Woman robbed after thief intentionally rear-ended her on highway
The thief escaped with her purse and its contents, including her credit cards, cash, car keys...
Calif. woman warns other after fender bender robbery
Jon Batiste accepts the award for album of the year for "We Are" at the 64th Annual Grammy...
Jon Batiste tops Grammys; Silk Sonic soars, Rodrigo crowned
Ukrainian soldiers walk next to destroyed Russians armored vehicles in Boucha, Ukraine,...
Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento