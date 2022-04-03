NC DHHS Flu
Plane crash in Alexander Co. injures two

The crash happened in a wooded area between two highways.
A plane carrying two people went down Saturday night in Stony Point, injuring all on board.
A plane carrying two people went down Saturday night in Stony Point, injuring all on board.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STONY POINT, N.C. (WBTV) - A plane carrying two people went down Saturday night in Stony Point, injuring all on board.

Officials say a single-engine Cessna happened around 7:22 p.m. in a wooded area around 117 Smith Farm Road, which is located between two busy roads--Taylorsville Highway and U.S. Highway 64.

Both the pilot and passenger were injured.

WBTV is working to confirm the cause of the crash and the status of the reported injuries. Check back to WBTV.com for the latest information as it comes in.

