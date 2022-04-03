Huntersville brush fire contained after prescribed burn jumps fire line
The fire was prescribed at Cowans Ford Wildlife Refuge.
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A prescribed burn at Cowans Ford Wildlife Refuge on Neck Road in Huntersville jumped the fire line and required calls for assistance around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Mecklenburg Parks and Recreation had organized the burn earlier in the day.
Firefighters have successfully contained the fire and regained control.
