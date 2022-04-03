Huntersville brush fire contained after prescribed burn jumps fire line

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A prescribed burn at Cowans Ford Wildlife Refuge on Neck Road in Huntersville jumped the fire line and required calls for assistance around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Mecklenburg Parks and Recreation had organized the burn earlier in the day.

*FINAL UPDATE* Fire is now contained with the help of @ncforestservice! Still expect smoke & smoldering for some time. Smoke is covering many areas, including eastern Lincoln County. Total on scene time for our fire crews: 4hrs. Many thanks to our off duty members that responded. https://t.co/CLro0mT3D1 pic.twitter.com/nl4o4xp7vd — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) April 3, 2022

Firefighters have successfully contained the fire and regained control.

