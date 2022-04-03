NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Huntersville brush fire contained after prescribed burn jumps fire line

The fire was prescribed at Cowans Ford Wildlife Refuge.
Calls for assistance began at around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Calls for assistance began at around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A prescribed burn at Cowans Ford Wildlife Refuge on Neck Road in Huntersville jumped the fire line and required calls for assistance around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Mecklenburg Parks and Recreation had organized the burn earlier in the day.

Firefighters have successfully contained the fire and regained control.

Related: Wood shop destroyed in early-morning fire

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A popular Fort Mill restaurant is closed after a car struck its building Sunday morning.
Two injured after car strikes Fort Mill restaurant
North Carolina's R.J. Davis (4) celebrates after scoring against Duke during the second half of...
UNC beats Duke in historic Final Four matchup, will face Kansas in championship
A sign for Veterans Guardian sits atop their office in Pinehurst, N.C.
‘A pack of vultures.’ American Legion warns veterans about NC Company
A plane carrying two people went down Saturday night in Stony Point, injuring all on board.
Plane crash in Alexander Co. injures two
Cherron Hugh Edward Curry Jr., 25, was charged.
Significant amount of illegal drugs found in Salisbury home

Latest News

Ukraine solace in Charlotte
Ukranians fleeing war-torn country find solace in Charlotte
Many people with Ukrainian ties gathered in Romare Bearden Park on Sunday to rally support for...
Ukrainians fleeing war-torn country find solace in Charlotte
UNC meets Kansas in the National Championship Game Monday
UNC looks to cap-off surprising run against Kansas in national championship game
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Firefighters make progress as Hatcher Mountain Wildfire becomes 98% contained
A popular Fort Mill restaurant is closed after a car struck its building Sunday morning.
Two injured after car strikes Fort Mill restaurant