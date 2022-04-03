Two injured after car strikes Fort Mill restaurant

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A popular Fort Mill restaurant is closed after a car drove into its building Sunday morning, injuring two.

The Flipside Café was struck at 10:20 a.m. April 3. It’s located off U.S. Highway 21.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a driver struck an illegally parked car, which then went into the building and hit a pedestrian.

Troopers say the driver and person inside the restaurant were both taken to the hospital.

Unfortunately there was an accident at The Flipside Cafe today, A driver passed out and drove into our building ,... Posted by The Flipside Cafe on Sunday, April 3, 2022

“We hope and pray everyone is ok,” a Facebook post from Flipside’s page read in part.

Co-owner Amy Fortes told WBTV she isn’t sure yet how long they’ll be closed, but is thankful for the first responders who were on scene.

No charges are pending at this time, troopers said.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.