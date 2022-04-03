NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Two injured after car strikes Fort Mill restaurant

This is a developing situation.
A popular Fort Mill restaurant is closed after a car struck its building Sunday morning.
By Brandy Beard
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A popular Fort Mill restaurant is closed after a car drove into its building Sunday morning, injuring two.

The Flipside Café was struck at 10:20 a.m. April 3. It’s located off U.S. Highway 21.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a driver struck an illegally parked car, which then went into the building and hit a pedestrian.

Troopers say the driver and person inside the restaurant were both taken to the hospital.

Unfortunately there was an accident at The Flipside Cafe today, A driver passed out and drove into our building ,...

Posted by The Flipside Cafe on Sunday, April 3, 2022

“We hope and pray everyone is ok,” a Facebook post from Flipside’s page read in part.

Co-owner Amy Fortes told WBTV she isn’t sure yet how long they’ll be closed, but is thankful for the first responders who were on scene.

No charges are pending at this time, troopers said.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina's R.J. Davis (4) celebrates after scoring against Duke during the second half of...
UNC beats Duke in historic Final Four matchup, will face Kansas in championship
A sign for Veterans Guardian sits atop their office in Pinehurst, N.C.
‘A pack of vultures.’ American Legion warns veterans about NC Company
A plane carrying two people went down Saturday night in Stony Point, injuring all on board.
Plane crash in Alexander Co. injures two
Cherron Hugh Edward Curry Jr., 25, was charged.
Significant amount of illegal drugs found in Salisbury home

Latest News

Ukraine solace in Charlotte
Ukranians fleeing war-torn country find solace in Charlotte
Many people with Ukrainian ties gathered in Romare Bearden Park on Sunday to rally support for...
Ukrainians fleeing war-torn country find solace in Charlotte
UNC meets Kansas in the National Championship Game Monday
UNC looks to cap-off surprising run against Kansas in national championship game
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Firefighters make progress as Hatcher Mountain Wildfire becomes 98% contained
A popular Fort Mill restaurant is closed after a car struck its building Sunday morning.
Two injured after car strikes Fort Mill restaurant