NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Beautiful for two days before the next First Alert

Today and Monday will be two very nice days.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The sun is back with highs close to 70!

  • Nice end to the weekend
  • First Alert for Tuesday rain
  • Chilly again by next weekend
First Alert Doppler Radar
First Alert Doppler Radar(First Alert Weather)

Today and Monday will be two very nice days. With plenty of sun, highs will be in the low 70s. It will be breezy at times but don’t worry about rain. That will hold off until Tuesday.

The one fly in the ointment is tonight: Lows will fall to the low 40s in Charlotte but surrounding areas will be closer to freezing. A Frost Advisory will be issued so this will be another night to protect the plants.

The next system will arrive on Tuesday. Rain will move in during the day and last into the evening hours before it tapers off overnight. Nothing more than a few showers will be left on Wednesday morning. There could be a decent helping of rain by the time all is said and done though. Highs will be in the low 70s on Tuesday and the upper 70s on Wednesday.

There is another shot at rain on Thursday. For now, it looks to be about 30 percent. Another front will move through the first half of the day. If the timing holds, it would limit instability and our severe weather threat. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Precipitation chances
Precipitation chances(First Alert Weather)

The next big story will be cool temperatures. Highs on Friday will likely only be in the low 60s and we could be limited to the upper 50s on Saturday. The mountains could even see snow showers.

Make it a great Sunday!

-Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign for Veterans Guardian sits atop their office in Pinehurst, N.C.
‘A pack of vultures.’ American Legion warns veterans about NC Company
One person is dead and another injured after a shooting took place at a Shelby bar in the early...
Shooting kills 1 outside Shelby bar
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Nevada mother jailed for attempting to kill newborn, police say
“The more we investigated this case, the uglier it became,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We...
4 arrested following shooting including school security officer, suspects’ mothers
Jason Ray was killed by a driver in 2007 while in New Jersey for the NCAA Tournament. He...
Final Four brings smiles, sense of connection for mom of fallen UNC mascot Jason Ray

Latest News

Temperatures will be in the 70s to start the week, with a storm system moving in on Tuesday.
Weekend closes with mostly clear skies, temperatures in the 70s before First Alert next week
Weekend ends with mostly clear skies, highs in the 70s
Weekend closes with mostly clear skies, temperatures in the 70s before First Alert next week
Cooler temperatures overnight with First Alerts ahead this week
Cooler temperatures overnight with First Alerts ahead this week
Your weekend forecast
Nice weekend before next week’s First Alert