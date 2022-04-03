Beautiful for two days before the next First Alert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The sun is back with highs close to 70!

Today and Monday will be two very nice days. With plenty of sun, highs will be in the low 70s. It will be breezy at times but don’t worry about rain. That will hold off until Tuesday.

The one fly in the ointment is tonight: Lows will fall to the low 40s in Charlotte but surrounding areas will be closer to freezing. A Frost Advisory will be issued so this will be another night to protect the plants.

The next system will arrive on Tuesday. Rain will move in during the day and last into the evening hours before it tapers off overnight. Nothing more than a few showers will be left on Wednesday morning. There could be a decent helping of rain by the time all is said and done though. Highs will be in the low 70s on Tuesday and the upper 70s on Wednesday.

There is another shot at rain on Thursday. For now, it looks to be about 30 percent. Another front will move through the first half of the day. If the timing holds, it would limit instability and our severe weather threat. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

The next big story will be cool temperatures. Highs on Friday will likely only be in the low 60s and we could be limited to the upper 50s on Saturday. The mountains could even see snow showers.

-Meteorologist Leigh Brock

