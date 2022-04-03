NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Applebee’s franchisee worker fired over leaked email

Applebee’s has confirmed that an employee of a Missouri-based franchisee has been fired after...
Applebee’s has confirmed that an employee of a Missouri-based franchisee has been fired after sending an email speculating that high gas prices and the end of pandemic stimulus money would force employees to work longer hours for lower pay.(Source: Mike Mozart)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 2:48 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Applebee’s has confirmed that an employee of a Missouri-based franchisee has been fired after sending an email speculating that high gas prices and the end of pandemic stimulus money would force employees to work longer hours for lower pay.

“This is the opinion of an individual, not Applebee’s,” Kevin Carrol, Applebee’s chief operations officer, said in a statement, adding that the franchisee terminated the midlevel worker. The employee didn’t work directly for Applebee’s.

Issues arose after someone shared the email last month with Jake Holcomb, who was the manager of an Applebee’s restaurant in Lawrence, Kansas. He quit soon after he read the email, which said: “As inflation continues to climb and gas prices continue to go up that means more hours employees will need to work to maintain their current level of living.”

Holcomb said he printed a couple dozen copies and left them where servers could find them, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

“Then, I gave everyone in the restaurant their food for free and we just left; we didn’t even close the store,” he said, adding that he also shared the email with a friend who posted a screenshot to Reddit on March 21.

The restaurant remained closed the next day and the email began circulating widely online.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign for Veterans Guardian sits atop their office in Pinehurst, N.C.
‘A pack of vultures.’ American Legion warns veterans about NC Company
One person is dead and another injured after a shooting took place at a Shelby bar in the early...
Shooting kills 1 outside Shelby bar
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Nevada mother jailed for attempting to kill newborn, police say
“The more we investigated this case, the uglier it became,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We...
4 arrested following shooting including school security officer, suspects’ mothers
Jason Ray was killed by a driver in 2007 while in New Jersey for the NCAA Tournament. He...
Final Four brings smiles, sense of connection for mom of fallen UNC mascot Jason Ray

Latest News

Ukrainian soldiers walk next to destroyed Russians armored vehicles in Boucha, Ukraine,...
Ukraine documents alleged atrocities by retreating Russians
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Police say 6 dead, 10 injured in Sacramento shooting
Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center in Newark,...
Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo could score big at Grammys
Owl checks out Great Falls Eyecam
Owl checks out Great Falls Eyecam
A plane carrying two people went down Saturday night in Stony Point, injuring all on board.
Plane crash in Alexander Co. injures two