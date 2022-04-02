NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Terry Wallis, ‘Man who slept for 19 years,’ dies nearly 20 years after miracle awakening from coma

After making international headlines for waking up from a 19-year coma, Terry Wallis has died...
After making international headlines for waking up from a 19-year coma, Terry Wallis has died in Arkansas.(Roller-Coffman Funeral Home)
By Chris Carter and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Terry Wallis, known as “The man who slept 19 years,” died earlier this week in Arkansas.

The Arkansas native woke from a 19-year coma in 2003 after a crash nearly took his life in 1984. He became the subject of many news and medical articles, including Time Magazine and Mayo Clinic publications.

KAIT reports the American Journal of Medicine in 2006 reported Wallis as being the first person ever documented to regenerate brain cells, according to his daughter, Amber.

According to an obituary provided by the Roller-Coffman Funeral Home, Wallis died in Searcy, Arkansas, at the Advanced Care Hospital on Tuesday.

Wallis’ family shared that the 1984 crash happened six weeks after his daughter was born when his truck skidded off a bridge in Stone County, Arkansas.

After a year in a coma, Wallis stabilized into a minimally conscious state. Still, doctors believed his condition would not improve, and his improvement shocked the world, according to his obituary.

Wallis is survived by his father, daughter and three grandchildren.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylan Knight and Misty Davis were charged with multiple felonies by the Union County Sheriff's...
Two arrested after Indian Trail woman dies of fentanyl overdose
An adult was arrested after two juveniles were injured during a shooting at the Oakdale...
Juveniles injured in shooting at Oakdale Elementary School field, police say school was not in session
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap
A sign for Veterans Guardian sits atop their office in Pinehurst, N.C.
‘A pack of vultures.’ American Legion warns veterans about NC Company
Officers have responded to an apartment complex off University City Boulevard following a...
One seriously injured in shooting at University City Blvd. apartment complex

Latest News

Select ‘The Mandalorian,’ Mickey Mouse hand sanitizers are being recalled.
FDA: Recall alert for ‘The Mandalorian,’ Mickey Mouse hand sanitizers
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a warning of mines being left behind early...
Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv amid fear of traps
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended the commissioning commemoration for the...
Biden says sub he commissioned will enhance US security
The President and First Lady attended the commissioning commemoration for the USS Delaware on...
Jill Biden speaks at commissioning of USS Delaware
A jogger runs along a trail in Griffith Park in Los Angeles, Monday, May 3, 2021.
Missing hiker’s body found 2-plus weeks later with dog by his side