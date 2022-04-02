Six people charged in deadly shootout near basketball courts in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) – Deputies have charged six people in a Nov. 2021 shootout near a basketball court in Lancaster that left one person dead and another person injured.

On Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, around 3 p.m., deputies say gunfire erupted from several armed men on Pardue Circle near Palmetto Place Apartments in the City of Lancaster.

One man was shot and killed, and another man was shot and seriously injured.

After several months of interviewing witnesses and examining evidence, investigators have brought charges on six people.

The investigation revealed that a group of men were at the basketball court on Pardue Circle. This group had had prior confrontations with another group of men with connections to a house adjacent to the basketball court.

The dispute is believed to have involved stolen drugs. The prior difficulties also involved the firing of weapons.

When people at the house saw the group at the basketball court, they called others who arrived in at least two automobiles.

When they arrived, gunfire broke out between the groups.

Tykeon Clyburn was shot multiple times in the torso and died at the scene. Another man was also shot in the torso but survived.

As a result of the investigation, the following men have been charged:

Anthony Kiriakis Brice , age 30, Orangeburg Assault and Battery by a Mob 1st Degree Assault and Battery by a Mob 2d Degree Carrying a Pistol Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime

Earl T. Clyburn , age 22, Lancaster Carrying a Pistol Obstruction of Justice

Daviahne Xavious Duncan , age 26, Lancaster Assault and Battery by a Mob 1st Degree Assault and Battery by a Mob 2d Degree Carrying a Pistol Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime

Zi’lik Montrez Dunifer , age 20, Edgemoor Assault and Battery by a Mob 1st Degree Assault and Battery by a Mob 2d Degree Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime

Mark Anthony Harrison , age 33, Edgemoor Assault and Battery by a Mob 1st Degree Assault and Battery by a Mob 2d Degree Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime

Keshawn O’Bryan Wade , age 31, Lancaster Carrying a Pistol Obstruction of Justice



Bond was denied for Brice, Duncan, Dunifer, and Harrison, and they remain in the Lancaster County Detention Center.

Clyburn posted an $11,000.00 bond on the day of his arrest and was released. Wade posted a $15,000.00 bond the day after his arrest and was released.

Assault and Battery by a Mob 1st Degree involves a death and is punishable by not less than 30 years in prison. Assault and Battery by a Mob 2d Degree involves serious bodily injury and carries three to 25 years. Both are felonies.

All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

