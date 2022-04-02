Significant amount of illegal drugs found in Salisbury home

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and the Crime Reduction Unit (CRU), with assistance from the Salisbury Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), arrested Cherron Hugh Edward Curry Jr. (25), after a month-long investigation which began in early March.

During this investigation, numerous undercover purchases of suspected narcotics were made from Curry. These purchases included (67) sixty-seven grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine and (14) fourteen grams of suspected heroin, with a street-level value worth approximately $8,000.

According to a press release, the culmination of the investigation led to the execution of a search warrant on Curry’s home which was located at 926 Celebration Drive, Salisbury. During the search warrant, investigators seized (76) seventy-six grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, (92) ninety-two grams of suspected Fentanyl, suspected marijuana, approximately $9,300 cash, and (2) two firearms.

The suspected narcotics seized during the search warrant have a street-level value worth approximately $16,800.

Curry is also a convicted felon and is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms. One of these firearms located during the search, as well as some of the suspected narcotics were within reach of a two-year-old child who was located inside of the residence when the search warrant was executed.

Investigators also located a large amount of suspected narcotics in a toilet that CURRY attempted to destroy while Officers were making entry into the residence. These narcotics were recovered and will be sent to the state laboratory for confirmatory testing. Upon results of these tests, further charges may apply.

Charges stemming from this investigation include: trafficking in methamphetamine by transport, trafficking in methamphetamine by possession, trafficking heroin/opioids by transport, trafficking heroin/opioids by possession, felony maintain a dwelling for the illegal drug trade, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Curry was brought before a Rowan County Magistrate where he received a total bond of $475,000.

Curry has a lengthy criminal history which includes Felony convictions for: attempting to traffic heroin, conspire to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, felony possession of cocaine, felony flee to elude.

Investigators say that Curry has been validated as a gang member by the Department of Corrections and is also listed as a Project Safe Offender.

