NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Shooting kills 1 outside Shelby bar

Another person was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
One person is dead and another injured after a shooting took place at a Shelby bar in the early...
One person is dead and another injured after a shooting took place at a Shelby bar in the early hours of Saturday, April 2.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another injured after a shooting took place at a Shelby bar in the early hours of Saturday, April 2.

The shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. in the back parking lot of Skooterz Saloon off East Dixon Boulevard. When police arrived on scene, they found two people had been shot.

One was taken to an area hospital and was later reported to be in stable condition. The other person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details are being released at this time.

Anyone with information should call the Shelby Police Department at 704-484-6845, or they can leave information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-481-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylan Knight and Misty Davis were charged with multiple felonies by the Union County Sheriff's...
Two arrested after Indian Trail woman dies of fentanyl overdose
An adult was arrested after two juveniles were injured during a shooting at the Oakdale...
Juveniles injured in shooting at Oakdale Elementary School field, police say school was not in session
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap
A sign for Veterans Guardian sits atop their office in Pinehurst, N.C.
‘A pack of vultures.’ American Legion warns veterans about NC Company
Officers have responded to an apartment complex off University City Boulevard following a...
One seriously injured in shooting at University City Blvd. apartment complex

Latest News

Tiny teeth lead scientists to discover new shark species
The crash caused both lanes of I-85 South to close for more than three hours.
Medic: One killed, another injured in northeast Charlotte crash
The crash caused both lanes of I-85 South to close for more than three hours.
Medic: One killed, another injured in northeast Charlotte crash
The NCAA National Championship game will be Sunday.
Still Chasing a Championship with win over Louisville, South Carolina to face UConn for national title