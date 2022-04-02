Shooting kills 1 outside Shelby bar

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another injured after a shooting took place at a Shelby bar in the early hours of Saturday, April 2.

The shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. in the back parking lot of Skooterz Saloon off East Dixon Boulevard. When police arrived on scene, they found two people had been shot.

One was taken to an area hospital and was later reported to be in stable condition. The other person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details are being released at this time.

Anyone with information should call the Shelby Police Department at 704-484-6845, or they can leave information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-481-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.