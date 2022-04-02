NC DHHS Flu
Remington Sharpe learning new things each day, even after Optic Nerve Hypoplasia diagnosis

“My son is just like other babies, despite not being able to really see.”
Remington Sharpe
Remington Sharpe(Family photo)
By Molly Grantham
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Remington Sharpe is a 10-month-old in Statesville who is one out of every 10,000 babies born with Optic Nerve Hypoplasia. He was diagnosed six months ago.

“Optic Nerve Hypoplasia causes little to no vision,” Remington’s mom, Jadden Fletcher, said. “Remington has no vision with light sensitivity. This is a lifelong disability. We -- Remington’s father, Marcus Sharpe, and I -- have been told there is no chance of change. It was devastating news at first, but we are adjusting.”

Jadden says this disorder happens when the optic nerve doesn’t fully develop in the womb.

“Remington had a small hemorrhage on his brain when I was pregnant with him,” she said. “The small hemorrhage caused his optic nerve to not grow properly. You don’t often hear of this, so I’m hoping to educate others by sending his story to you. When people ask what he has, and we tell them, they look at us with confusion because no one has ever really heard of Optic Nerve Hypoplasia.”

“I would like for these kids and babies to not be looked down on because they’re essentially blind. My son is just like other babies, despite not being able to really see. He’s learning new things every day, they might just take him a little longer to pick up.”

So glad you wrote, Jadden. The other pictures you sent are below.

Sometimes education is as simple as learning a term you didn’t know before: Optic Nerve Hypoplasia.

Welcome to #MollysKids.

-Molly

Remington Sharpe
Remington Sharpe(Family photo)

