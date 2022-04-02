NC DHHS Flu
Police: Drug dealer arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 625K people

By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) - Police in North Carolina said a tip helped lead them to their biggest drug bust in Buncombe County’s history.

The Asheville Police Department reported it arrested Jonathan Maurice Logan, Jr., 33, on Thursday and seized 2.76 pounds of suspected fentanyl.

Authorities said that amount of fentanyl equates to more than 625,000 lethal doses of the highly potent drug.

Posted by Asheville Police Department on Friday, April 1, 2022

Officers also took nearly 400 grams of methamphetamine and almost $11,000 in Logan’s arrest.

“After receiving information about Logan’s involvement in drug sales in Asheville, including tips from the Tip411 app, our officers were able to use that information to make the arrest,” said Asheville Police Department Chief David Zack. “This is a significant drug arrest which removes a large amount of this deadly drug from our streets, much in thanks to the support we receive from the community sharing your tips.”

In addition to the drugs and cash seized, APD officers also recovered a brick press, vacuum sealer and blender.

The police department said one kilogram of fentanyl potentially could kill 500,000 people, according to the DEA, and Thursday’s drug bust produced 1.25 kilograms of the suspected drug.

Logan faces several charges in the arrest that include possession with intent to sell or deliver fentanyl and methamphetamine and tracking in opium or heroin by possession.

The 33-year-old was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

