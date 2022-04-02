North Carolina vs Duke in the Final Four-- let’s get it on!

NEW ORLEANS, L.A. (WBTV) - After a week of hype, North Carolina vs Duke in the Final Four is here.

Each team won a game in this rivalry during the regular season.

Lots of storylines in this one but here are 3 things to watch for tonight.

Tonight is the biggest game in this rivalry, but North Carolina right now has the upper hand as they beat Duke in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last ever home game in Durham back on March 5th.

How can the Blue Devils turn that result around tonight?

Wendell Moore Jr says it’s as easy as 1,2,3.

“We got to make them a half-court team, we got to rebound, and the last thing, we have to have a high level of communication,” said Moore Jr.

That communication will lead to better defense as the Heels shot 59% in the second half of that game to go on for an easy win.

Speaking of shooting, the Heels are the hottest 3-point shooting team left in the tournament.

But it’s going to be interesting to see if they can keep it up in the massive Superdome with different site lines than a typical arena.

“It’s just a nonfactor to me,” said North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. “I’m not saying that it’s a nonfactor for others, but for me, it was never and for our players, it’s not a factor. They shoot it the right way, it’s going to go in. If we miss it, we are going to get the offensive rebound. If we miss the offensive rebound, we’re going to get fouled and we are going to go to the free-throw line and statistically, we are the best free-throw shooting team in the ACC. So we got three cracks at it. So I feel very confident about our shooting in the Superdome.”

And of course, this could potentially be the last game in the career of Coach K. After losing back on March 5th, most of that pressure was relieved on the team and we’ve seen the Blue Devils play some of their best basketball and they hope to keep it going later tonight.

“It’s our Final Four game,” said Duke center Mark Williams. “We want to go out there and play our best basketball and do whatever it takes to win. It’s a National Semifinal game so it’s not too much more that needs to be said.”

