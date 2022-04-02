NC DHHS Flu
Nice weekend before next week’s First Alert

Temperatures will start to warm up through next week.
Clouds will be on the increase today but over all, we're looking at a pretty good weekend!
By Leigh Brock
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clouds will be on the increase today but over all, we’re looking at a pretty good weekend!

  • Mainly cloudy and mild today
  • Warmer Sunday and Monday
  • First Alert for rain on Tuesday

After enjoying clear blue skies on Friday, the clouds will make a return appearance today. There could be a few sprinkles this afternoon in some spots. It shouldn’t amount to much though. Highs will be in the mid-60s. Tonight won’t be quite as cold as we fall to the low 40s.

Sunday looks good, too! Highs will be in the low 70s, with more sun. That trend continues into Monday as highs reach the mid-70s.

The next system will get its act together and move this way on Tuesday. Models differ on timing but rain will arrive during the day on Tuesday and possibly last into the night. There could be pockets of heavy rain at times. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Futurecast
Futurecast(First Alert Weather)

We’ll get a little break on Wednesday before another rain chance comes our way on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Friday and next weekend are looking chilly again! We will scale temps back to the 60s for highs. Some models are even hinting at the possibility of snow showers for the mountains and possibly the foothills.

Make it a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

