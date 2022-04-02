NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Medic: One killed, another injured in northeast Charlotte crash

The crash shut down Interstate 85 South for hours Saturday morning.
The crash caused both lanes of I-85 South to close for more than three hours.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a deadly crash this morning on Interstate 85 South in northeast Charlotte.

The wreck happened around 4 a.m. Saturday, April 2 near the Sugar Creek Road exit.

According to Medic, one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The crash caused both lanes of I-85 South to close for more than three hours.

No information is available yet about the cause of the crash and whether any charges are pending. Check back with WBTV News for updates later in the day.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylan Knight and Misty Davis were charged with multiple felonies by the Union County Sheriff's...
Two arrested after Indian Trail woman dies of fentanyl overdose
An adult was arrested after two juveniles were injured during a shooting at the Oakdale...
Juveniles injured in shooting at Oakdale Elementary School field, police say school was not in session
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap
A sign for Veterans Guardian sits atop their office in Pinehurst, N.C.
‘A pack of vultures.’ American Legion warns veterans about NC Company
Officers have responded to an apartment complex off University City Boulevard following a...
One seriously injured in shooting at University City Blvd. apartment complex

Latest News

Tiny teeth lead scientists to discover new shark species
The crash caused both lanes of I-85 South to close for more than three hours.
Medic: One killed, another injured in northeast Charlotte crash
One person is dead and another injured after a shooting took place at a Shelby bar in the early...
Shooting kills 1 outside Shelby bar
The NCAA National Championship game will be Sunday.
Still Chasing a Championship with win over Louisville, South Carolina to face UConn for national title