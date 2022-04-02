Medic: One killed, another injured in northeast Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a deadly crash this morning on Interstate 85 South in northeast Charlotte.

The wreck happened around 4 a.m. Saturday, April 2 near the Sugar Creek Road exit.

According to Medic, one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The crash caused both lanes of I-85 South to close for more than three hours.

No information is available yet about the cause of the crash and whether any charges are pending. Check back with WBTV News for updates later in the day.

