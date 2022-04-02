NC DHHS Flu
Kannapolis selected as NCDOT’s Watch for Me NC partner

22 NC communities selected
Now in its ninth year, the Watch for Me NC program provides training for law enforcement officers on ways to improve safety for road users in their areas. Groups also will receive technical assistance, materials and purchased media promotion such as radio advertisements to bring attention to driver awareness and pedestrian and bicycle safety.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis Police Department is once again partnering with NCDOT and the Watch for Me NC Program. This is the 4th year the Kannapolis Police Department has participated in the program.

The City is one of 22 cities in the state who will benefit from the comprehensive pedestrian and bicycle safety program.

As the City’s population, especially in downtown Kannapolis, grows, it is very important for police officers to educate pedestrians and motorists on how to safely share the roads. Everyone needs to be aware of each other when driving, walking, running, biking and so forth.

Education about the proper rules for driving, using crosswalks, bicycle paths, and more are all part of the Watch for Me NC Program. Last year, the department also received a grant for children’s bicycle helmets that were distributed to the public.

The 2022 partner communities and counties are: 

•    Apex (Wake)

•    Beaufort (Carteret)

•    Bogue Banks Coalition (Carteret) 

•    Carrboro (Orange)

•    Chapel Hill (Orange)

•    Cornelius (Mecklenburg)

•    Creedmoor (Granville)

•    Davidson (Mecklenburg)

•    East Carolina University (Pitt)

•    Elizabeth City (Pasquotank)

•    Forest City (Rutherford)

•    Fuquay-Varina (Wake)

•    Greensboro (Guilford)

•    Greenville (Pitt)

•    Kannapolis (Cabarrus)

•    Kinston (Lenoir)

•    Kill Devil Hills (Dare)

•    Morrisville (Wake)

•    Murphy (Cherokee)

•    Shelby (Cleveland)

•    Sparta (Alleghany)

•    Wendell (Wake)

