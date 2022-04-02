NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Inmate faces new charges for allegedly attempting to assault deputy with shard of glass

Dalton Cain Barnes, 18, was charged with assault of a deadly weapon on a government official at...
Dalton Cain Barnes, 18, was charged with assault of a deadly weapon on a government official at the Rowan County Detention Center on Wednesday.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An inmate in the Rowan County Detention Center is facing new charges after he attempted to assault a deputy in a cell.

Dalton Cain Barnes, 18, was charged last week with assault of a deadly weapon on a government official at the Rowan County Detention Center.

According to the report, a deputy in the jail called for help after Barnes began causing issues in his cell. When deputies arrived, they saw shards of glass from a broken light fixture. Deputies commanded Barnes to drop a shard of glass he was holding. Barnes dropped the glass, but then picked up a larger piece. He stood up on the bed to attack before deputies used a taser to get him on the ground.

Barnes was previously arrested on charges of first degree burglary, possessing burglary tools and attempted larceny. He was given a $45,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign for Veterans Guardian sits atop their office in Pinehurst, N.C.
‘A pack of vultures.’ American Legion warns veterans about NC Company
One person is dead and another injured after a shooting took place at a Shelby bar in the early...
Shooting kills 1 outside Shelby bar
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Nevada mother jailed for attempting to kill newborn, police say
“The more we investigated this case, the uglier it became,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We...
4 arrested following shooting including school security officer, suspects’ mothers
Jason Ray was killed by a driver in 2007 while in New Jersey for the NCAA Tournament. He...
Final Four brings smiles, sense of connection for mom of fallen UNC mascot Jason Ray

Latest News

Owl checks out Great Falls Eyecam
Owl checks out Great Falls Eyecam
A plane carrying two people went down Saturday night in Stony Point, injuring all on board.
Plane crash in Alexander Co. injures two
UNC beats Duke in historic Final Four matchup, will face Kansas in championship
UNC beats Duke in historic Final Four matchup, will face Kansas in championship
Fans gathered around town to watch Duke and UNC face off in Saturday night's Final Four matchup.
Fans gather to watch the Final Four
Weekend ends with mostly clear skies, highs in the 70s
Weekend closes with mostly clear skies, temperatures in the 70s before First Alert next week