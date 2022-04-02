Inmate faces new charges for allegedly attempting to assault deputy with shard of glass

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An inmate in the Rowan County Detention Center is facing new charges after he attempted to assault a deputy in a cell.

Dalton Cain Barnes, 18, was charged last week with assault of a deadly weapon on a government official at the Rowan County Detention Center.

According to the report, a deputy in the jail called for help after Barnes began causing issues in his cell. When deputies arrived, they saw shards of glass from a broken light fixture. Deputies commanded Barnes to drop a shard of glass he was holding. Barnes dropped the glass, but then picked up a larger piece. He stood up on the bed to attack before deputies used a taser to get him on the ground.

Barnes was previously arrested on charges of first degree burglary, possessing burglary tools and attempted larceny. He was given a $45,000 bond.

