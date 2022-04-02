NC DHHS Flu
Gov 101 helps residents “contribute to the conversation”

Popular course gives peek at inner workings of local government
Cabarrus County Outreach Coordinator Dominique Clark leads a discussion during the Gov 101...
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Judging by the attendance at the most recent Government 101 course, Cabarrus residents are interested in exploring what makes this community so special.

The latest iteration—which tackled the important topic of economic development and what it means to the community—drew a crowd of 30. That’s 10 more than the normal course limit. A waitlist was needed.

Gov 101 originally launched as a 10-week course that covered a gamut of government-related topics. Organizers later decided to make it a one-day session around hot topics to help draw interest and accommodate the schedules of attendees.

Past events have included breakdowns of the County’s budget, recycling, public safety and active living. The series is open to all Cabarrus County residents 18 and older.

Under the new format, presentations come from the County and partner organizations. The day is filled with interactive group exercises and other activities.

The format of the program is part of the draw, according to Dominique Clark, Cabarrus County’s outreach coordinator. “These topics can sometimes seem dull on the surface,” Clark said. “That changes when the participants hear directly from the people involved about how these topics affect them personally. I’ve been a part of these events for two years now, and it never fails—by mid-morning, the majority of the group are heavily involved in the conversation.”

During the economic development workshop, attendees learned how incentives work and connected with representatives from groups such as the Cabarrus Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Cabarrus Chamber of Commerce, along with County leaders.

Yeathus Johnson of Concord knew the value of these types of workshops after taking a similar one years ago in New Jersey. He recently moved to the area, and attended the March 24 session.

“What impressed me most … was learning about recruitment and the emphasis on new business coming into the county,” he said. “I think most of us who attended are inspired and motivated to make our county a better place to live, so as a new resident, I want to know how I can get involved and use … my gifts, talents and passion to help others.”

Robert Anderson decided to take the class because “I wanted to learn more about how Cabarrus County was managing economic growth along with population growth. I enjoyed the variety of speakers … it showed how much the county collaborates with other agencies when making decisions.”

The next Gov 101 will cover the various ways community plays a role in Cabarrus, with an emphasis on the arts.

To learn more and be notified of future offerings, email outreach@cabarruscounty.us.

