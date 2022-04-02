NC DHHS Flu
Frost and freeze issues for Saturday morning, with a First Alert next week

Frost Advisories are in effect for most of the WBTV viewing area through Saturday morning, as overnight low temperatures will cool into the 30s, with temperatures below freezing for the mountains.
By Jason Myers
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:27 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Frost Advisories are in effect for most of the WBTV viewing area through Saturday morning, as overnight low temperatures will cool into the 30s, with temperatures below freezing for the mountains.

A few sprinkles are possible for late Saturday, yet most of the weekend will feature mild afternoon temperatures. A First Alert has been issued for Tuesday into early Wednesday of next week, for another chance for rain and storms.

  • Frost Advisory in effect from 2 AM to 9 AM Saturday.
  • Mid to upper 60s Saturday afternoon; lower 70s Sunday afternoon.
  • First Alert for late Tuesday into early Wednesday of next week.

Clear skies and cold temperatures develop overnight into Saturday morning, with many areas in the 30s, and the chance for some frost and freeze issues in the WBTV viewing area. A Frost Advisory has been issued for most of the viewing area, with a Freeze Warning for Caldwell County. Saturday morning lows will be in the mid to upper 30s around Charlotte, with upper 20s around Boone.

Saturday will feature partly cloudy skies, with a few sprinkles possible late in the day, as afternoon high temperatures warm into the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday will be pleasant, with mostly sunny skies for the afternoon and high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Afternoon temperatures warm in the lower 70s for early next week, with another First Alert for rain and a few storms, late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to warm into the mid to upper 70s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Enjoy your weekend ahead!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

