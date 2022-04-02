Free concert taking place on Sunday in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A free concert is taking place from 1-3 p.m. this Sunday, April 3, at Veterans Park in Kannapolis.

Brazilian artist H. Reinaldo-Brahn will perform classic Brazilian rhythms (Samba and Bossa Nova) infused with funk and jazz. He performs his own original music as well as American pop music with his own style.

Veterans Park is located at 119 N. Main Street.

You are welcome to bring a chair/blanket. Please no smoking or pets.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.