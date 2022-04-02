NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Free concert taking place on Sunday in Kannapolis

Brazilian artist H. Reinaldo-Brahn will perform classic Brazilian rhythms (Samba and Bossa...
Brazilian artist H. Reinaldo-Brahn will perform classic Brazilian rhythms (Samba and Bossa Nova) infused with funk and jazz.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A free concert is taking place from 1-3 p.m. this Sunday, April 3, at Veterans Park in Kannapolis.

Brazilian artist H. Reinaldo-Brahn will perform classic Brazilian rhythms (Samba and Bossa Nova) infused with funk and jazz. He performs his own original music as well as American pop music with his own style.

Veterans Park is located at 119 N. Main Street.

You are welcome to bring a chair/blanket. Please no smoking or pets.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign for Veterans Guardian sits atop their office in Pinehurst, N.C.
‘A pack of vultures.’ American Legion warns veterans about NC Company
One person is dead and another injured after a shooting took place at a Shelby bar in the early...
Shooting kills 1 outside Shelby bar
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Nevada mother jailed for attempting to kill newborn, police say
“The more we investigated this case, the uglier it became,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We...
4 arrested following shooting including school security officer, suspects’ mothers
Jason Ray was killed by a driver in 2007 while in New Jersey for the NCAA Tournament. He...
Final Four brings smiles, sense of connection for mom of fallen UNC mascot Jason Ray

Latest News

Owl checks out Great Falls Eyecam
Owl checks out Great Falls Eyecam
A plane carrying two people went down Saturday night in Stony Point, injuring all on board.
Plane crash in Alexander Co. injures two
UNC beats Duke in historic Final Four matchup, will face Kansas in championship
UNC beats Duke in historic Final Four matchup, will face Kansas in championship
Fans gathered around town to watch Duke and UNC face off in Saturday night's Final Four matchup.
Fans gather to watch the Final Four
Weekend ends with mostly clear skies, highs in the 70s
Weekend closes with mostly clear skies, temperatures in the 70s before First Alert next week