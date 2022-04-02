NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Still Chasing a Championship with win over Louisville, South Carolina to face UConn for national title

The NCAA National Championship game will be Sunday.
The NCAA National Championship game will be Sunday.(WIS)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a dominating performance, the South Carolina Women’s Basketball team has made it to the national championship with a win over Louisville, 72-59. The Gamecocks will now face UConn for the national title.

On Friday WIS News 10 was at the scene as the Gamecocks left their hotel into the semi final game.

Thursday morning on March, 31, 2022 WIS News 10 live streamed from the tournament as preparations get underway. Judi Gatson and Rick Henry provided a behind the scenes look and talked about the team’s practice.

Wednesday afternoon Dawn Staley was selected as the National Coach of the Year by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. Staley was also named the Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year.

Aliyah Boston has been named the 2022 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year. Boston has averaged 8.3 defensive rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game this season.

On Wednesday the team let their fans know they arrived in Minneapolis and provided send off details.

Tune in Thursday, March 31, 2022 for a special report at 7 p.m. on the Gamecocks at the Final...
Tune in Thursday, March 31, 2022 for a special report at 7 p.m. on the Gamecocks at the Final Four.(WIS News 10)

The team posted Tuesday a change to their travel plans.

Our Rick Henry and Judi Gatson will start our coverage Thursday where they’ll be providing updates on the tournament both on air and on-line. The game is scheduled for Friday April 1, 2022 at 7 p.m. in the Target Center.

Stay up to date with the latest details here and with our social media on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to tune in Thursday at 7 p.m. to WIS 10 for a special report on the tournament.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Kaylan Knight and Misty Davis were charged with multiple felonies by the Union County Sheriff's...
Two arrested after Indian Trail woman dies of fentanyl overdose
An adult was arrested after two juveniles were injured during a shooting at the Oakdale...
Juveniles injured in shooting at Oakdale Elementary School field, police say school was not in session
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap
A sign for Veterans Guardian sits atop their office in Pinehurst, N.C.
‘A pack of vultures.’ American Legion warns veterans about NC Company
Officers have responded to an apartment complex off University City Boulevard following a...
One seriously injured in shooting at University City Blvd. apartment complex

Latest News

Tiny teeth lead scientists to discover new shark species
The crash caused both lanes of I-85 South to close for more than three hours.
Medic: One killed, another injured in northeast Charlotte crash
The crash caused both lanes of I-85 South to close for more than three hours.
Medic: One killed, another injured in northeast Charlotte crash
One person is dead and another injured after a shooting took place at a Shelby bar in the early...
Shooting kills 1 outside Shelby bar