Still Chasing a Championship with win over Louisville, South Carolina to face UConn for national title
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a dominating performance, the South Carolina Women’s Basketball team has made it to the national championship with a win over Louisville, 72-59. The Gamecocks will now face UConn for the national title.
Pre-game #WFinalFour @GamecockWBB 🏀🖤♥️👏🏽🎉 pic.twitter.com/OWAGQ5IkrX— Judi Gatson (@JudiGatson) April 1, 2022
That moment when you feelin’ that @GamecockWBB #FinalFour energy‼️ ✨💫🙌🏽 👏🏽👊🏽💃🏽🖤♥️🏀 #LetsGO @QuintusWrighten @Carolinaband #WFinalFour #FourItAll pic.twitter.com/vW5g34zbZF— Judi Gatson (@JudiGatson) April 1, 2022
On Friday WIS News 10 was at the scene as the Gamecocks left their hotel into the semi final game.
BREAKING: Aliyah Boston of South Carolina is The Associated Press women's basketball Player of the Year. 🏀— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) March 31, 2022
Read the story on the @GamecockWBB star: https://t.co/ap1dFEQsoS
See @aa_boston being surprised by her parents with the good news 👇 pic.twitter.com/ZPn4n5nxcE
Thursday morning on March, 31, 2022 WIS News 10 live streamed from the tournament as preparations get underway. Judi Gatson and Rick Henry provided a behind the scenes look and talked about the team’s practice.
Any guesses about what made @zia_cooke, @vsaxton25 & @QueenBrea_1 😁😊☺️ during the #WFinalFour news conference? #WIS10 #NetWorth pic.twitter.com/jAzGBINwDU— Judi Gatson (@JudiGatson) March 31, 2022
News conference w/ @GamecockWBB … Coach @dawnstaley says they are excited to be here and ready to compete for a championship. #WIS10 #NetWorth #WFinalFour pic.twitter.com/uzRobGvYXx— Judi Gatson (@JudiGatson) March 31, 2022
Good morning from the city of purple rain ☔️… we just popped into practice w/ @GamecockWBB …. Coach @dawnstaley sends her 🖤♥️ to all the FAMS‼️— Judi Gatson (@JudiGatson) March 31, 2022
Join me & @RickHenry10 for FB LIVE over on the #WIS10page. #NetWorth #WFinalFour #marchmadnesswbb https://t.co/toHlcFUMDV pic.twitter.com/XzCUxPnfOF
Wednesday afternoon Dawn Staley was selected as the National Coach of the Year by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. Staley was also named the Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year.
𝐂𝐎𝐀𝐂𝐇 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐘𝐄𝐀𝐑 🏆@GamecockWBB’s @dawnstaley has been named the 2022 @wernerladderco Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year!— The Naismith Trophy (@NaismithTrophy) March 30, 2022
Under Coach Staley, South Carolina has gone 33-2 this season and advanced to their fourth @WFinalFour in the past seven tournaments. pic.twitter.com/VvoyqCnANb
For the second time in three seasons, Dawn Staley of Final Four-bound @GamecockWBB is our National Coach of the Year. https://t.co/9TEeoUkweR pic.twitter.com/w8ENo3z1CW— U.S. Basketball Writers Association (@USBWA) March 30, 2022
Aliyah Boston has been named the 2022 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year. Boston has averaged 8.3 defensive rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game this season.
On Wednesday the team let their fans know they arrived in Minneapolis and provided send off details.
Made it safely to Minneapolis and ready to see the FAMS on Friday! Check out the send off details ⬇️— GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) March 30, 2022
🗓 Friday, April 1
📍 Marquette Hotel (710 Marquette Ave)
⏰ 3:55 p.m.#WFinalFour pic.twitter.com/DoxFsdEGxX
Stepped off the plane and walked into a #WFinalFour party 🤩@MarchMadnessWBB pic.twitter.com/nV3lXg1O1q— GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) March 30, 2022
The team posted Tuesday a change to their travel plans.
Slight change in travel plans, we won’t be able to see you all before our trip to Minneapolis. We love you FAMS and can’t to see you at the @TargetCenterMN ❤️— GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) March 29, 2022
Our Rick Henry and Judi Gatson will start our coverage Thursday where they’ll be providing updates on the tournament both on air and on-line. The game is scheduled for Friday April 1, 2022 at 7 p.m. in the Target Center.
Hey @GamecockWBB FAMS … who’s meeting us in Minneapolis? @MarchMadnessWBB #FinalFour #NetWorth pic.twitter.com/uTYLUf21WP— Judi Gatson (@JudiGatson) March 29, 2022
Stay up to date with the latest details here and with our social media on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to tune in Thursday at 7 p.m. to WIS 10 for a special report on the tournament.
@dawnstaley celebrates with the Fams after locking up a berth in the Final Four. @MarchMadnessWBB @wis10 @GamecockWBB pic.twitter.com/Iybz9Oj4ZD— Rick Henry (@RickHenry10) March 28, 2022
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.