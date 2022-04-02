NC DHHS Flu
Erwin Middle students work on mastering communications skills

Eric Coleman presents his Social Studies project, "Mandatory and Voluntary Rights and...
Eric Coleman presents his Social Studies project, “Mandatory and Voluntary Rights and Responsibilities of US Citizens.”(Rowan-Salisbury Schools)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan-Salisbury Schools: Great communication skills are important qualities to have in your back pocket at all times.

Whether talking to your teachers, presenting to fellow students, or preparing for future interviews for work or college, Erwin Middle School students are focusing on these important skills this year and for the years to come. Every student at Erwin will complete four focused communication projects each year during their middle school journey.

These projects include a presentation with a slide show, a podcast, an infographic, and finally a video project. All communications projects have rubrics attached to them that build as students advance to the next grade.

The main goals are to show students how to create a product while using the rubric as a guide, and most importantly, to leave Erwin feeling confident in their communication skills for high school.

Erwin eighth grader, Eric Coleman, completed his Social Studies presentation during the first quarter titled, “Mandatory and Voluntary Rights and Responsibilities of US Citizens.” When asked his thoughts on participating in the communications projects, Eric stated, “These will benefit me in the long run. My family members all work in careers where they have to communicate effectively. If you can’t talk to people you won’t get very far. If you are able to do that effectively, you will earn respect. Respect is earned, you just don’t get that. I want my communication skills to be my strong suit.”

