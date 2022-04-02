NC DHHS Flu
Duke, UNC fans descend on New Orleans for mega rivalry matchup

By Alex Giles
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WBTV) - Thousands of Duke Blue Devils and UNC Tar Heels fans are expected to pack the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans Saturday night for a highly anticipated Final Four game.

Both basketball teams traveled to New Orleans earlier this week, and now fans of both teams have arrived in The Big Easy.

WBTV spoke to several fans outside of the Superdome Friday afternoon. Some felt confident their team would prevail on Saturday.

“I’m actually pretty confident. I think we’re good. I know people are gonna hate me for that one but I feel pretty good about it,” said Brennan Holman, a Duke fan from California.

Wilbert Mcadoo, a Tar Heel alum from Hillsborough, North Carolina, said he liked his team’s chances in the big game.

“We’re gonna do it. This is ours. This is our championship. I saw them lose it in Houston. I saw them win it in Phoenix in 2017, so I’m here to take another win home,” said Mcadoo.

Other fans explained that they are much more nervous for the game.

“I try not to think about it and I try not to think about who we’re playing. It’s just a game. It’s just a game,” said UNC fan Jenny Williamson.

Melissa Herring, a Duke fan from Mississippi, explained the importance of the game and the significance it holds.

“Whoever wins tomorrow night is going to have bragging rights forever,” said Herring.

The game is scheduled to begin at 8:49 p.m. E.T. Saturday.

