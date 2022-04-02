NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

City kicks off effort to bring more public art to Concord

In early 2021, City Council allocated funding for the creation of the city’s first Public Art...
In early 2021, City Council allocated funding for the creation of the city’s first Public Art Master Plan and directed the Public Art Advisory Committee to facilitate the development of the plan.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord is seeking the public’s participation in the development of the city’s first-ever Public Art Master Plan. As one of the largest and fastest growing cities in the state, the master plan will help city leaders create a public art program that will best serve Concord’s growing and diverse community.

As the master planning process gets underway, there will be many opportunities for the public in the weeks and months ahead to meet the team working on the plan, provide input, and learn more about public art. To begin, the public is encouraged to take a brief online survey to share their opinions on what they want to see for future public art in Concord. The survey is open through May 13 and is available at publicinput.com/ConcordArtPlan.

Residents and visitors planning to attend Art Walk on Union in Downtown Concord on Saturday, April 2 should also stop by the city’s public art information booth.  The city’s public art consultant, Todd Bressi, will be available to answer questions and share information on the master plan process.  He will also have the survey available for participants to easily access on their mobile devices.

Background

In early 2021, City Council allocated funding for the creation of the city’s first Public Art Master Plan and directed the Public Art Advisory Committee to facilitate the development of the plan. The master plan will include recommendations on possible locations for public art, funding, personnel, and committee structures needed to create a comprehensive public art program.

Last fall, the city issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for professional consultants with demonstrated experience to help create the master plan. A consultant team led by Todd Bressi and Amina Cooper was selected and approved by City Council in December 2021, to lead the planning effort. Together, Bressi and Cooper have more than 25 years of experience in public art program and project development.

To learn more about Concord’s Pubic Art Master Plan, visit concordnc.gov/PublicArt.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign for Veterans Guardian sits atop their office in Pinehurst, N.C.
‘A pack of vultures.’ American Legion warns veterans about NC Company
One person is dead and another injured after a shooting took place at a Shelby bar in the early...
Shooting kills 1 outside Shelby bar
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Nevada mother jailed for attempting to kill newborn, police say
“The more we investigated this case, the uglier it became,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We...
4 arrested following shooting including school security officer, suspects’ mothers
Jason Ray was killed by a driver in 2007 while in New Jersey for the NCAA Tournament. He...
Final Four brings smiles, sense of connection for mom of fallen UNC mascot Jason Ray

Latest News

Owl checks out Great Falls Eyecam
Owl checks out Great Falls Eyecam
A plane carrying two people went down Saturday night in Stony Point, injuring all on board.
Plane crash in Alexander Co. injures two
UNC beats Duke in historic Final Four matchup, will face Kansas in championship
UNC beats Duke in historic Final Four matchup, will face Kansas in championship
Fans gathered around town to watch Duke and UNC face off in Saturday night's Final Four matchup.
Fans gather to watch the Final Four
Weekend ends with mostly clear skies, highs in the 70s
Weekend closes with mostly clear skies, temperatures in the 70s before First Alert next week