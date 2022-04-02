City kicks off effort to bring more public art to Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord is seeking the public’s participation in the development of the city’s first-ever Public Art Master Plan. As one of the largest and fastest growing cities in the state, the master plan will help city leaders create a public art program that will best serve Concord’s growing and diverse community.

As the master planning process gets underway, there will be many opportunities for the public in the weeks and months ahead to meet the team working on the plan, provide input, and learn more about public art. To begin, the public is encouraged to take a brief online survey to share their opinions on what they want to see for future public art in Concord. The survey is open through May 13 and is available at publicinput.com/ConcordArtPlan.

Residents and visitors planning to attend Art Walk on Union in Downtown Concord on Saturday, April 2 should also stop by the city’s public art information booth. The city’s public art consultant, Todd Bressi, will be available to answer questions and share information on the master plan process. He will also have the survey available for participants to easily access on their mobile devices.

Background

In early 2021, City Council allocated funding for the creation of the city’s first Public Art Master Plan and directed the Public Art Advisory Committee to facilitate the development of the plan. The master plan will include recommendations on possible locations for public art, funding, personnel, and committee structures needed to create a comprehensive public art program.

Last fall, the city issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for professional consultants with demonstrated experience to help create the master plan. A consultant team led by Todd Bressi and Amina Cooper was selected and approved by City Council in December 2021, to lead the planning effort. Together, Bressi and Cooper have more than 25 years of experience in public art program and project development.

To learn more about Concord’s Pubic Art Master Plan, visit concordnc.gov/PublicArt.

