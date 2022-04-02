NC DHHS Flu
8-year-old boy dies after assault, possible strangulation by his mother, police say

Sheboygan Fall police said 8-year-old Oliver Hitchcock has died after injuries sustained in an...
Sheboygan Fall police said 8-year-old Oliver Hitchcock has died after injuries sustained in an assault.(WBAY)
By Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - An 8-year-old Wisconsin boy has died after being assaulted by his mother, according to police.

WBAY reports Oliver Hitchcock, 8, of Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, died on Friday with his family by his side from injuries sustained in that assault, as reported by the Sheboygan Falls Police Department.

Police said the boy’s mother assaulted him at an apartment on Wednesday, with his cause of death suspected to be strangulation.

“On behalf of the City of Sheboygan Falls and its residents, we offer condolences and prayers to the family of Oliver Hitchcock. This tragedy is not anything any family should have to endure,” Police Chief Eric Miller said.

Police said the boy’s father was home when the assault happened and called 911. He also rendered aid, but first responders found Oliver unresponsive. The child was taken to St. Nicholas Hospital and later transported to a children’s hospital in Milwaukee.

Miller said Oliver’s mother, whose name will be released when she is formally charged, was also transported to the hospital with self-inflicted wounds from a weapon inside the home. She has since been discharged and taken into custody.

The boy’s mother initially faces two charges that include first-degree intentional homicide and attempted intentional homicide. Miller said the second count stems from information obtained by witnesses of a previously unreported incident.

Oliver attended Sheboygan Falls Elementary School, where school district officials are preparing to offer extra staff and counselors next week.

“We want to offer our condolences to the family. We want to offer our gratitude to the police department and the entire city and the work that they’ve done with us in the last few days. We have some tough days ahead for our families, students and staff,” said Sheboygan Falls School District Superintendent Sarah Annalee Bennin. “We’re very fortunate to have close connections with our community and districts in the county to offer additional support with their crisis-trained personnel.”

The Sheboygan Falls Police Department reports a criminal complaint with more details is scheduled to be released next week.

Additionally, an autopsy on Oliver is planned for next week, according to police.

