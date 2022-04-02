2 Gals Kitchen named 2022 Cabarrus Burger Madness Winner

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - After sampling the mouthwatering lineup of exclusive burgers during the month of March, diners have voted the Smoke and Spice Burger from 2 Gals Kitchen as this year’s most popular Cabarrus Burger Madness creation.

The top dish featured a juicy, lean beef patty topped with house-smoked brisket, caramelized onions, cowboy candy from Green Leaf Farms, melted cheddar cheese, and house-made BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

“For the second year, Cabarrus County’s creative chefs wowed residents and visitors with jaw-dropping burgers,” said Donna Carpenter, Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau President and CEO. “We’re thrilled about the enthusiasm for Cabarrus Burger Madness, and it was great to see so many burgers shared on social media amongst friends commenting on their favorites.”

The month-long specialty burger showcase invites diners to enjoy all-new menu items and vote for their favorite on VisitCabarrus.com. Stacked with specialty ingredients and packed with flavor, all 17 of the limited-time burgers included in the 2022 celebration offered a deliciously different experience.

Developed amid the pandemic by the Cabarrus County CVB, the primary goal of Cabarrus Burger Madness is to support local restaurants in a fun and creative way while highlighting the area’s talented chefs. The inaugural celebration was a success and the challenge gained momentum in 2022. Participating restaurants sold a combined total of more than 4,500 burgers this year.

In addition, Cabarrus Burger Madness gear is available for purchase through April 15 with proceeds benefitting local nonprofit 1CAN to stock Cabarrus Blessing Boxes. The online store can be found at VisitCabarrus.com.

Mark your calendars! Cabarrus Burger Madness will return March 2023.

