Take a look at Sycamore Brewing’s new CLT airport location, opening soon

(The Charlotte Observer) - Airport crews are putting the finishing touches on Charlotte Douglas International Airport’s latest expansion of food and drink options, including another local brewery.

The Charlotte Observer previously reported in August that Sycamore Brewing will be opening a location at the airport.

Now, concessionaire company HMSHost is sharing renderings and details on the opening. The new 1,828-square-foot restaurant and taproom will be located in Concourse E. It’s part of Phase 9 of an expansion, set to open to passengers in the coming weeks. The $50 million project adds 34,000 square feet of space on the north end of Concourse E. TOP VIDEOS

Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, NoDa Brewing Company and Wicked Weed Brewing already have locations at the Charlotte airport.

Charlotte-based Sycamore Brewing will soon open a location at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. (Source: HMSHost)

And HMSHost is bringing other new offerings to the Charlotte airport, too.

PDQ will bring fast-casual chicken tenders, sandwiches and salads to travelers in a 729-square-foot spot in the Concourse E expansion.

Two Dunkin’ Donuts locations will be opening at the Charlotte airport at the Concourse C/D Connector and at gate E28, according to HMSHost.

And Commonspace, a new coffee shop and bar, will feature North Carolina’s Counter Culture Coffee in a 1,049-square-foot location in the Concourse D/E Connector.

The new spots will be opening this summer and fall, according to HMSHost.

