NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Small, pink delivery robots roam Plaza Midwood in Charlotte

On Friday, the city of Charlotte and the company behind those robots are getting together for a news conference to talk more about them.
Video from WBTV’s news partners at the Charlotte Observer shows those pink robots, nicknamed "Geoffrey," navigating the sidewalks around the neighborhood.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:04 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Over the past couple of weeks, WBTV has gotten calls, emails and messages on social media asking about those little pink robots tooling around uptown Charlotte and Plaza Midwood.

On Friday, the city of Charlotte and the company behind those robots are getting together for a news conference to talk more about them.

Along Central Avenue is a neighborhood full of bars and restaurants and a lot of new apartments. That’s created an opportunity for the company behind those little robots seen roaming around in recent weeks.

Video from Gordon Rago with the Charlotte Observer, WBTV’s news partners, shows those pink robots, nicknamed “Geoffrey,” navigating the sidewalks around the neighborhood.

The Observer reports they’re the brainchild of a Canadian company called “Tiny Mile.” They pick up and deliver goods through apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats.

An overnight check of the “frequently asked questions” portion of Tiny Mile’s website states they charge a dollar per kilometer, which is a little more than half a mile. It takes about 15 minutes for the robots to travel that far

Each delivery is insured for up to $200.

Friday’s news conference is to announce the partnership with the city. WBTV will be there to ask more about how the partnership will work, who controls these little robots and the benefits of using them over the drivers people have gotten used to, especially during the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylan Knight and Misty Davis were charged with multiple felonies by the Union County Sheriff's...
Two arrested after Indian Trail woman dies of fentanyl overdose
A sign for Veterans Guardian sits atop their office in Pinehurst, N.C.
‘A pack of vultures.’ American Legion warns veterans about NC Company
An adult was arrested after two juveniles were injured during a shooting at the Oakdale...
Juveniles injured in shooting at Oakdale Elementary School field, police say school was not in session
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap
Officers have responded to an apartment complex off University City Boulevard following a...
One seriously injured in shooting at University City Blvd. apartment complex

Latest News

Dalton Cain Barnes, 18, was charged with assault of a deadly weapon on a government official at...
Inmate faces new charges for allegedly attempting to assault deputy with shard of glass
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire 95% contained
Now in its ninth year, the Watch for Me NC program provides training for law enforcement...
Kannapolis selected as NCDOT’s Watch for Me NC partner
This 1966 Cannara I, which helped launch the wedge car movement that emulates through many of...
Groundbreaking Cannara sports car from the 1960s makes Carolinas debut at Charlotte AutoFair next weekend
Eric Coleman presents his Social Studies project, “Mandatory and Voluntary Rights and...
Erwin Middle students work on mastering communications skills