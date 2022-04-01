Small, pink delivery robots roam Plaza Midwood in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Over the past couple of weeks, WBTV has gotten calls, emails and messages on social media asking about those little pink robots tooling around uptown Charlotte and Plaza Midwood.

On Friday, the city of Charlotte and the company behind those robots are getting together for a news conference to talk more about them.

Along Central Avenue is a neighborhood full of bars and restaurants and a lot of new apartments. That’s created an opportunity for the company behind those little robots seen roaming around in recent weeks.

Video from Gordon Rago with the Charlotte Observer, WBTV’s news partners, shows those pink robots, nicknamed “Geoffrey,” navigating the sidewalks around the neighborhood.

The Observer reports they’re the brainchild of a Canadian company called “Tiny Mile.” They pick up and deliver goods through apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats.

An overnight check of the “frequently asked questions” portion of Tiny Mile’s website states they charge a dollar per kilometer, which is a little more than half a mile. It takes about 15 minutes for the robots to travel that far

Each delivery is insured for up to $200.

Friday’s news conference is to announce the partnership with the city. WBTV will be there to ask more about how the partnership will work, who controls these little robots and the benefits of using them over the drivers people have gotten used to, especially during the pandemic.

