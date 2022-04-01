NC DHHS Flu
Rowan-Salisbury superintendent named leader of Philadelphia school district

Tony Watlington, who grew up in rural North Carolina, has been Rowan-Salisbury’s superintendent since January 2021.
Tony B. Watlington, Sr.'s first day as the superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia will be June 16.(Source: School District of Philadelphia)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – The superintendent of the Rowan-Salisbury School District will soon head to the City of Brotherly Love.

On Friday, the School District of Philadelphia’s board of education announced the appointment of Tony B. Watlington, Sr., as the district’s next superintendent.

Watlington was among the final three superintendent candidates announced by Philadelphia school district leaders on March 11, a news release stated.

According to the district, Watlington agreed to a five-year contract term, which will be formalized during a special meeting on April 7. His first day as superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia will be June 16, board members said.

Watlington, who has 27 years of educational experience, will replace Dr. William Hite, who announced his intention to transition out of the role at the end of his contract, district leaders said.

Watlington, who grew up in rural North Carolina, has been Rowan-Salisbury’s superintendent since January 2021, serving over 18,000 students and families, according to his biography. It is the state’s only Renewal School District.

Prior to that role, Watlington served as Chief of Schools in Guilford County Schools.

“On behalf of the City of Philadelphia, I want to welcome Dr. Watlington to our School District,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement. “I am confident that thanks to the Board of Education’s inclusive and well-run search process, we have found a visionary education leader who will work in partnership with communities and families to raise student achievement. I look forward to working with Dr. Watlington to make our schools the beacons of light we need them to be.”

