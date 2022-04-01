Confirmed tornado damage spotted in Anson County

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Heavy rain and high winds caused major damage throughout our viewing area, but Anson County seemed to take the brunt of the storm.

Several structures in Anson County were obliterated when high winds rolled through Thursday afternoon -- including a chicken farm which took heavy damage.

The National Weather Service confirmed Friday morning that an EF-2 tornado hit around Polkton. They say winds were up to 120 miles.

The NWS Raleigh storm survey team in Anson county near Polkton found EF-2 tornado damage, with winds up to 120 mph, from yesterday's severe weather. They are still at work, so details and additional information will be coming later today. #ncwx — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) April 1, 2022

“It did sound like a freight train,” Cindy Gaddy said.

Cindy Gaddy has lived in the area most of her life. But seeing the brutality mother nature can bring, gives even her pause.

“It was frightening, it was intense. And I hope to never do it again,” Gaddy said.

Gaddy and her husband were out surveying the damage, damage that was catastrophic at one poultry farm. Witnesses describe the devastation in the wake of the storm.

Several buildings were damaged, and hundreds, if not more, chickens didn’t survive the storm. Siding and roofing material was blown yards away.

Down the road, there was a home that had been smashed by the winds. A tree down, part of the home damaged, as well as a hit to the stable.

Anson County Emergency Services says there was also severe weather damage in the Burnsville community. Officials say it appears that it was caused by the tornado, however.

There are no reported injuries.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.