Confirmed tornado damage spotted in Anson County

Several structures in Anson County were obliterated when high winds rolled through Thursday afternoon - including a chicken farm which took heavy damage.
Officials say The National Weather Service will be in Anson County Friday to confirm if it was a tornado. There are no reported injuries.
By Ron Lee
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Heavy rain and high winds caused major damage throughout our viewing area, but Anson County seemed to take the brunt of the storm.

Several structures in Anson County were obliterated when high winds rolled through Thursday afternoon -- including a chicken farm which took heavy damage.

The National Weather Service confirmed Friday morning that an EF-2 tornado hit around Polkton. They say winds were up to 120 miles.

“It did sound like a freight train,” Cindy Gaddy said.

Cindy Gaddy has lived in the area most of her life. But seeing the brutality mother nature can bring, gives even her pause.

“It was frightening, it was intense. And I hope to never do it again,” Gaddy said.

Gaddy and her husband were out surveying the damage, damage that was catastrophic at one poultry farm. Witnesses describe the devastation in the wake of the storm.

Several buildings were damaged, and hundreds, if not more, chickens didn’t survive the storm. Siding and roofing material was blown yards away.

Down the road, there was a home that had been smashed by the winds. A tree down, part of the home damaged, as well as a hit to the stable.

Anson County Emergency Services says there was also severe weather damage in the Burnsville community. Officials say it appears that it was caused by the tornado, however.

There are no reported injuries.

