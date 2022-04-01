One seriously injured in shooting at University City Blvd. apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a shooting Friday afternoon in University City area in northeast Charlotte.

Officers have responded to an apartment complex off University City Boulevard.

Medic said one person was treated for life-threatening injuries and taken to Atrium CMC.

WBTV has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates as they come in.

