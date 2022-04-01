NC DHHS Flu
Olde Mecklenburg Brewery to open new location in Mount Holly

OMB is targeting a Summer 2023 opening for the new location.
[Pictured Above: OMB Founder John Marrino and Mount Holly Mayor Bryan Hough]
[Pictured Above: OMB Founder John Marrino and Mount Holly Mayor Bryan Hough]
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:34 AM EDT
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday, the City of Mount Holly and The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery closed on the sale of property located at 725 Elm Street, the former location of Mount Holly’s water treatment facility.

Officials say construction is set to begin this Spring and is the brewery’s third announced restaurant and Biergarten location in the Charlotte Metro region.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to be a part of the Mount Holly community,” says OMB’s founder John Marrino. “It’s a great town and a beautiful location with tremendous potential for future expansion.”

The Mount Holly location will feature a 7,000 square foot two-level restaurant true to OMB’s cozy and relaxed feel, and an expansive Biergarten like its flagship location in Charlotte’s lower South End.

Visitors will have a view overlooking the Catawba River at Dutchman’s Creek.

“This announcement is exciting news for our city,” commented Mayor Bryan Hough. “This project will bring a lot of people to Mount Holly. Being out with people and enjoying one another is important to our community.”

OMB is targeting a Summer 2023 opening for the new location.

“This transformative project is part of our commitment to the economic development of Mount Holly. The arrival of OMB is an indication that we are more and more becoming a destination for businesses, families, and visitors,” City Manager Miles Braswell said.

