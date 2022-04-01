Juveniles injured in shooting at Oakdale Elementary School field, police say school was not in session

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An adult was arrested after two juveniles were injured during a shooting at the Oakdale Elementary School athletic field Monday. School was not in session at the time.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called out to the school the morning of March 28 in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon.

During the investigation, they determined that two juveniles and one adult were involved. Both juveniles will be charged after they have been treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither of the juveniles attended Oakdale.

The adult was identified as Malachi Huggins. He was charged with armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident happened on a teacher workday. School staff was inside at the time of the shooting and not in danger, according to police.

All three people involved knew each other and are the only individuals involved. Officers say this was not a random act of violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.

Detective Weisner is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

