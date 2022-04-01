Gas prices in the Carolinas trending downward over past week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/AP/CNN/CBS NEWS) – Just 24 hours after President Biden announced he would release a million gallons of oil per day from the strategic reserves, other countries could follow suit.

The president said it was not known how much gasoline prices could decline as a result of his move, but he suggested it might be “anything from 10 cents to 35 cents a gallon.”

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in North Carolina is $3.98 as of April 1. That’s 7 cents cheaper than the $4.05 price at the pump a week ago.

In South Carolina, Friday morning’s price is $3.89. A week ago, it was $3.94.

On Friday, the International Energy Agency will hold an emergency meeting in which other countries will discuss releasing 30 to 50 million barrels of oil. That’s in addition to the 180 million barrels the U.S. plans to release.

Thirty-one countries to meet Friday to discuss tapping into oil reserves. (Source: CNN/FORD)

Those conversations already sent the price of oil down, settling at around $100 a barrel. All of that translates to lower prices for motorists.

Some states have or are discussing tax holidays or rebates, but experts say that could cause a problem

“Sheltering Americans from the consequences of high prices could induce more gasoline consumption, and it could cause gas prices to go up more dramatically,” Patrick DeHaan, fuel analyst for Gas Buddy, said.

