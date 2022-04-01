NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Gas prices in the Carolinas trending downward over past week

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in North Carolina is $3.98 as of April 1.
According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in North Carolina is $3.98 as of April 1.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:09 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/AP/CNN/CBS NEWS) – Just 24 hours after President Biden announced he would release a million gallons of oil per day from the strategic reserves, other countries could follow suit.

The president said it was not known how much gasoline prices could decline as a result of his move, but he suggested it might be “anything from 10 cents to 35 cents a gallon.”

Related: Biden oil move aims to cut gas prices ‘fairly significantly’

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in North Carolina is $3.98 as of April 1. That’s 7 cents cheaper than the $4.05 price at the pump a week ago.

In South Carolina, Friday morning’s price is $3.89. A week ago, it was $3.94.

On Friday, the International Energy Agency will hold an emergency meeting in which other countries will discuss releasing 30 to 50 million barrels of oil. That’s in addition to the 180 million barrels the U.S. plans to release.

Thirty-one countries to meet Friday to discuss tapping into oil reserves. (Source: CNN/FORD)

Those conversations already sent the price of oil down, settling at around $100 a barrel. All of that translates to lower prices for motorists.

Some states have or are discussing tax holidays or rebates, but experts say that could cause a problem

“Sheltering Americans from the consequences of high prices could induce more gasoline consumption, and it could cause gas prices to go up more dramatically,” Patrick DeHaan, fuel analyst for Gas Buddy, said.

Check WBTV’s gas tracker for the lowest prices in your area.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylan Knight and Misty Davis were charged with multiple felonies by the Union County Sheriff's...
Two arrested after Indian Trail woman dies of fentanyl overdose
A sign for Veterans Guardian sits atop their office in Pinehurst, N.C.
‘A pack of vultures.’ American Legion warns veterans about NC Company
An adult was arrested after two juveniles were injured during a shooting at the Oakdale...
Juveniles injured in shooting at Oakdale Elementary School field, police say school was not in session
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap
Officers have responded to an apartment complex off University City Boulevard following a...
One seriously injured in shooting at University City Blvd. apartment complex

Latest News

Dalton Cain Barnes, 18, was charged with assault of a deadly weapon on a government official at...
Inmate faces new charges for allegedly attempting to assault deputy with shard of glass
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire 95% contained
Now in its ninth year, the Watch for Me NC program provides training for law enforcement...
Kannapolis selected as NCDOT’s Watch for Me NC partner
This 1966 Cannara I, which helped launch the wedge car movement that emulates through many of...
Groundbreaking Cannara sports car from the 1960s makes Carolinas debut at Charlotte AutoFair next weekend
Eric Coleman presents his Social Studies project, “Mandatory and Voluntary Rights and...
Erwin Middle students work on mastering communications skills