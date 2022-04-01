Former Tar Heel player, coach talks Final Four game, rivalry versus Duke

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The countdown is on to Saturday’s Final Four match-up between Duke and the University of North Carolina. For alumni, players and coaches, this weekend in New Orleans is one for the history books.

Matt Doherty has been on both sides of the ball for UNC men’s basketball team. He played at UNC from 1980-84 and then coached the Tar Heels from 2000-2003.

“Coach, a big weekend for UNC basketball. What’s going through your mind right now?” WBTV asked.

“So many things, I think for Hubert his first Final Four,” he responded. “The ups and downs of coaching especially at that level.”

Doherty says Saturday night is not just another game.

“If you’re saying that, you’re not telling the truth. People will be talking about this game for years to come. This is one of the most, one of the biggest college basketball games this state has ever seen,” Doherty said.

This time around, the game will be played in the national semifinals.

“The biggest challenge is the winner of that game is to get the team emotionally prepared to play another game in 48 hours,” Doherty said.

Doherty says as a player and coach, there is nothing like this rivalry.

“Once the ball goes up, as a player or a coach, it’s a game. Just the 10 players, the benches, you really don’t involve anything else. You’re just in the moment which is a pretty cool feeling as a player and a coach,” he said. “But I’d much rather be a player than a coach because players have less to worry about. Coaching you have to worry about all 15 guys, the opponents, the officials. Players you really just have to worry about, ‘OK, do I know my scouting report?” Yes, it’s Duke.”

Doherty says he’s already reached out to current head coach Hubert Davis.

“I just told him good luck, proud of him. I’m proud of him and wish him good luck, that’s all. Plain, simple. He’s really pushed the right buttons,” Doherty said.

The question is for the Tar Heels will those right buttons pay off? Or will the Blue Devils advance to the National Championship Game?

“I just hope for the fans and the players...it’s that one point game and Caleb Love hits the three at the buzzer...Carolina wins,” Doherty added.

