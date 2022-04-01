Former Cox Mill HS title-winning teammates meet in Duke-UNC clash at the Final Four

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When UNC and Duke tip off on Saturday in the Final Four, two local basketball stars will be going head-to-head.

Two rivals that were once teammates.

Duke forward Wendell Moore and UNC guard Leaky Black both played for Cox Mill High School in Concord – and helped lead the Chargers to a state title in 2018.

Everyone’s excited, especially their parents - who have watched their sons grow to this level - the pinnacle of a player’s college career.

And their success is on display at their alma mater.

You might have noticed Wendell Moore’s jersey in the gym. He played all four years of high school basketball at Cox Mill - and is one of only two players to ever have their numbers retired.

Related: Multiple Charlotte-area players compete for UNC and Duke in the 2022 Final Four

Inside the Cox Mill High School gym, legacy is everything.

“It’s a culture of you don’t want to have a letdown,” Cox Mill Basketball Coach Ty Johnson said. “You want to compete to be just as good, or try to be just as good as they were.”

Just as good as Moore and Black.

“It is so surreal. He had a set of goals he wanted to accomplish, and this is his final goal,” father Wendell Moore Sr. said.

Both Moore and Black’s families have traveled from Concord to New Orleans for Saturday’s big game.

“I’m nervous and excited. You know, I’m excited for the game. Just wanting our guys to play well,” father Chon Black said.

Black transferred into Cox Mill as a senior when Moore was playing as a junior - and the pair led the Chargers to a state title in 2018.

“It makes the program mean more. It means a lot to the kids and means a lot to the families,” Johnson said.

When it came time for the teammates to commit to college programs – they couldn’t have chosen deeper rivals – but that stays on the court.

“They’re best of friends. They kid each other about who’s school is best, but they’re best of friends,” Moore said.

These two players know the ins and outs of each other’s game which could make for the most interesting dance – on one of the biggest of stages.

“I’ve been proud since day one,” mother Marie Moore said.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.