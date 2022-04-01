Duke and UNC to face off in a matchup for the ages in the 2022 Final Four

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WBTV) - The Duke Blue Devils and the North Carolina Tar Heels represent one of the greatest rivalries in the history of all sports, and on Saturday they meet for the very first time in the NCAA Tournament.

That’s right, out of 257 games between the two rivals - none have happened in the NCAA Tournament. Out of those 257 games, UNC has won 142 times while Duke has won 115 times.

The two schools have a total of 12 national championships.

The No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (28-9) and the No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils (32-6) clash in their 258th meeting in the 2022 Final Four on Saturday.

Our Final Four special includes Alex and Nate’s journey to New Orleans, and a look back at Coach K’s life and career.

These teams split the season series 1-1.

On Feb. 5, Duke jumped out to a quick 23-point advantage and never allowed UNC back within single-digits in an 87-67 win. But on March 5, UNC spoiled Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium with a 94-81 victory over the Blue Devils.

Ahead of this weekend’s historic matchup, Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed North Carolina as The Center of the College Basketball Universe. In a video, rocking a tie representing colors from both Duke and UNC, Gov. Cooper signed the proclamation.

This marks North Carolina’s first season under coach Hubert Davis, and it marks Duke’s last season under Mike Krzyzewski.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, the winningest coach in the history of Division I men’s college basketball, is retiring after this Final Four.

UNC coach Hubert Davis is the first head coach since Bill Guthridge (at North Carolina in 1998) to lead his team to a Final Four in his first year.

According to CBS Sports, “Duke has the most talented rotation of any team in the Final Four and the highest ceiling of any team in the Final Four in terms of performance.”

According to CBS Sports, “North Carolina has four players capable of scoring 20-plus on any given night, and that versatility of scoring options make them a dangerous team to face in terms of game planning.”

Tipoff for this historic game is Saturday at 8:49 p.m. ET from New Orleans. This year’s Final Four will be broadcast on TBS rather than CBS.

