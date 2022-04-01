NWS confirms EF-2 tornado caused damage in Anson County

ANSON, N.C. (WBTV) – The National Weather Service team out of Raleigh confirmed that a tornado struck Anson County on Thursday.

Crews on the ground Friday near Polkton found EF-2 tornado damage, with winds up to 120 mph. in Anson and Stanly counties, working to confirm if damage left behind is from a tornado.

The NWS Raleigh storm survey team in Anson county near Polkton found EF-2 tornado damage, with winds up to 120 mph, from yesterday's severe weather. They are still at work, so details and additional information will be coming later today. #ncwx — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) April 1, 2022

Aerial footage from WBTV’s Sky3 Friday morning showed a house with significant damage on Wightman Church Road near Little Road in the town of Polkton.

NOW: The @NWSRaleigh is surveying damage in Anson County from storms yesterday. The team is collecting data and will determine later today/tonight if a tornado touched down in this area. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/i6rqjZ0UXL — Lowell Rose (@LowellRoseNews) April 1, 2022

Several structures in Anson County were obliterated when high winds rolled through Thursday afternoon, including a chicken farm which took heavy damage.

Neighbors weren’t sure if it was a tornado, but they say it had all the signs.

In Stanly County, the National Weather Service will be near Mt. Zion Church Road in Cottonville to assess the damage there.

The team is collecting data and will determine at some point Friday if the damage in these communities was due to a tornado touching down. There have so far been no reports of significant injuries from the storm.

