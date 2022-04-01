NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Chilly mornings and mild afternoons, with a First Alert for next week

More sunshine returns for Friday and the weekend, with cold mornings and mild afternoon temperatures. A First Alert has been issued for midweek next week.
More sunshine returns for Friday and the weekend, with cold mornings and mild afternoon temperatures. A First Alert has been issued for midweek next week.
By Jason Myers
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:49 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain and storms will end tonight, yet snow flurries will be possible in the higher elevations of the NC mountains. More sunshine returns for Friday and the weekend, with cold mornings and mild afternoon temperatures. A First Alert has been issued for midweek next week.

  • Clearing skies and chilly tonight, with snow flurries in the mountains.
  • More sunshine and pleasant for Friday and the weekend.
  • First Alert for late Tuesday into early Wednesday of next week.

Clearing skies develop tonight, with chilly overnight low temperatures in the 40s for the piedmont, and 30s in the mountains. There is even a chance for snow flurries in the highest elevations of the NC mountains early Friday morning.

Friday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with high temperatures around 70 degrees.

Saturday morning will start off cold, with many areas in the 30s, and the chance for some frost and freeze issues in the WBTV viewing area. Saturday morning lows will be in the upper 30s around Charlotte, and around 30 degrees for Boone.

Saturday will feature partly cloudy skies, with a few sprinkles possible late in the day, as afternoon high temperatures warm into the upper 60s.

Sunday will be pleasant, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Afternoon temperatures warm in the lower 70s for early next week, with another First Alert for rain and a few storms, late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 70s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful Friday and weekend ahead!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylan Knight and Misty Davis were charged with multiple felonies by the Union County Sheriff's...
Two arrested after Indian Trail woman dies of fentanyl overdose
An adult was arrested after two juveniles were injured during a shooting at the Oakdale...
Juveniles injured in shooting at Oakdale Elementary School field, police say school was not in session
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap
A sign for Veterans Guardian sits atop their office in Pinehurst, N.C.
‘A pack of vultures.’ American Legion warns veterans about NC Company
Officers have responded to an apartment complex off University City Boulevard following a...
One seriously injured in shooting at University City Blvd. apartment complex

Latest News

Your weekend forecast
Nice weekend before next week’s First Alert
Frost Advisories are in effect for most of the WBTV viewing area through Saturday morning, as...
Frost and freeze issues for Saturday morning, with a First Alert next week
A home in Anson County was damaged during Thursday's storms.
NWS confirms EF-2 tornado caused damage in Anson, Stanly counties
Temperatures in the Charlotte area will dip into the 30s Saturday morning.
Frost and freeze issues for Saturday morning, with a First Alert next week
The confirmation came the day after heavy storms tore through Anson County.
NWS confirms EF-2 tornado caused damage in Anson County