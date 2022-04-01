Chilly mornings and mild afternoons, with a First Alert for next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain and storms will end tonight, yet snow flurries will be possible in the higher elevations of the NC mountains. More sunshine returns for Friday and the weekend, with cold mornings and mild afternoon temperatures. A First Alert has been issued for midweek next week.

Clearing skies and chilly tonight, with snow flurries in the mountains.

More sunshine and pleasant for Friday and the weekend.

First Alert for late Tuesday into early Wednesday of next week.

Clearing skies develop tonight, with chilly overnight low temperatures in the 40s for the piedmont, and 30s in the mountains. There is even a chance for snow flurries in the highest elevations of the NC mountains early Friday morning.

Friday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with high temperatures around 70 degrees.

Saturday morning will start off cold, with many areas in the 30s, and the chance for some frost and freeze issues in the WBTV viewing area. Saturday morning lows will be in the upper 30s around Charlotte, and around 30 degrees for Boone.

Saturday will feature partly cloudy skies, with a few sprinkles possible late in the day, as afternoon high temperatures warm into the upper 60s.

Sunday will be pleasant, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Afternoon temperatures warm in the lower 70s for early next week, with another First Alert for rain and a few storms, late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 70s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a wonderful Friday and weekend ahead!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

