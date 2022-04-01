NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte, Tiny Mile bringing small robots to deliver coffee

Five of the delivery robots will be operated in Charlotte over a two-month period.
Five delivery robots will be operated in Charlotte over a two-month time period.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Small robots will soon be delivering coffee in Plaza Midwood.

No, it’s not part of a science fiction movie. Charlotte announced a new partnership Friday with Tiny Mile to test a robotic coffee delivery service. The two-month pilot program seeks to reduce traffic and carbon emissions by using small, heart-eyed pink robots to deliver coffee and food from Undercurrent Coffee’s 2012 Commonwealth Avenue location to residents within a one-mile radius.

Tiny Mile is a Toronto-based company that has successfully and safely used remote-controlled robots for deliveries totaling more than 62,000 miles in Canada.

“In Charlotte, we are embracing new technologies and welcoming the future of innovation with open arms,” said City Council Member Malcolm Graham, chair of the city’s Economic Development Committee. “The pilot project will put this concept to the test and determine if it should be expanded to other areas of the city.”

Five delivery robots will be operated in Charlotte. Each robot is remotely controlled by a human navigator, has 360-degree camera views and sensors for safety and security.

“Tiny Mile is excited to be partnering with the City of Charlotte, one of the top 10 technologically innovative cities in America, for our first official municipal deployment in the U.S.,” said Sharif Virani, head of growth for Tiny Mile.

Food and coffee for delivery will be supplied by locally-owned Undercurrent Coffee.

“It’s been exciting to partner with Tiny Mile and their innovative delivery platform,” said Todd Huber, owner of Undercurrent Coffee. “We’ve been impressed by the Tiny Mile team, the cute robots and the prospect of mitigating some of the economic, logistical and environmental challenges posed by food and beverage delivery services. We’ve been proud to host the team on-site and witness the evolution of their service.”

Tiny Mile and city staff will monitor progress and work together on requests to expand the technology to other areas of the city.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

