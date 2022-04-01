A brief cooldown is here before a warming trend begins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are going to wrap up this Friday afternoon with breezy and mild conditions before some colder air arrives tonight.

Rest of today: Mostly sunny, breezy

Tonight: Clear, cold with areas of patchy frost

Weekend: Mostly sunny and pleasant.

Despite the gusty winds at times, this Friday is turning out to be a gorgeous day.

Tonight will be clear but colder with lows in the 30s. Overnight, there will be some areas of patchy frost developing outside of the Charlotte metro area.

More sunshine and dry conditions can be expected for Saturday with highs in the mid-60s to lower 70s. High pressure will continue to build across the south through the end of the weekend.

Car wash forecast (First Alert Weather)

Expect mostly sunny skies and warmer conditions on Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid-70s.

Our next First Alert is for Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday, we’ll be tracking another potent storm system that will likely bring showers and thunderstorms into the area. Highs on Tuesday will range from the lower 70s in the mountains, to the mid to upper 70s across the piedmont. Showers will linger into Wednesday morning, but we should get some clearing in the afternoon; highs will climb into the mid-70s.

After Tuesday’s round of wet weather, another disturbance will keep our area in an unsettled weather pattern going into Thursday as we’ll see more chances for scattered showers.

Highs on Thursday will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Precipitation chances (First Alert Weather)

Next Friday looks mostly sunny and dry for now with highs near 70 degrees.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a fantastic Friday!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.