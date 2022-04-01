April starts out mostly sunny, breezy, storm-free

This Friday starts out clear and cool with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy

Weekend: Sunny, mild

Monday: Mostly sunny & warmer.

We will stay storm-free for this Friday through the weekend. Expect mostly sunny and breezy conditions throughout the day with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s in the mountains, and upper 60s and lower 70s across the Piedmont. Get ready for a colder night with clear skies and lows in the 30s.

There are wind and frost advisories for some areas in the WBTV viewing area. (Source: WBTV)

More sunshine and dry conditions can be expected for Saturday with highs in the mid-60s to lower 70s. High pressure will continue to build across the south through the end of the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies and warmer conditions on Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid-70s.

Our next First Alert is for Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday when scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Highs on Tuesday will range from the lower 70s in the mountains to the mid to upper 70s across the piedmont. Showers will linger into Wednesday morning, but we should get some clearing in the afternoon; highs will climb into the mid-70s.

On Thursday, another disturbance could bring a chance for some scattered showers in the afternoon. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 70s.

