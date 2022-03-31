Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,739 acres, evacuations continue

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Responders from several East Tennessee agencies are on the scene of a major wildfire in Sevier County. Follow here for live updates on what officials are calling the Hatcher Mountain Road/Indigo Lane Fire.

Those in the area can check this map to see if they need to evacuate.

Friday, April 1

Live Update (1:49 p.m.):

Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department confirmed that they would remain in Sevier County throughout the night, and likely into Saturday as well Friday afternoon.

Today, KFD continues to support the Wildland fire operations in Sevier county in various capacities. KFD will remain throughout the night, and likely into Saturday. pic.twitter.com/VU3I6B4zLs — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) April 1, 2022

Hatcher Mountain Wildfire Size: 3,739 acres

Millstone Gap Fire Size: 800 acres

Hatcher Mountain Wildfire Containment: 45%

Millstone Gap Fire Containment: 0%

Evacuation Areas: Hatcher Mountain, Shagbark Resort, Little Valley Mountain Resort, Black Bear Resort, Wears Valley, Walden’s Creek, Dupont Area to Blount Co. line, Sky Harbor Community, Smoky Ridge Way, Dykes Road, West Lewelling, Reagan Circle and Lela Way.

Live Update (12:42 p.m.):

WVLT News received two videos of firefighters battling the Hatcher Mountain Fire Friday afternoon. One video shows firefighters escaping as flames jump at them, propelled by high winds.

Firefighters escape Sevier Co. flames propelled by high winds

The second video shows fire crews working to save cabins in Sevier County as flames creep closer.

Firefighters save cabins in Sevier County as flames creep close

Hatcher Mountain Wildfire Size: 3,739 acres

Millstone Gap Fire Size: 800 acres

Hatcher Mountain Wildfire Containment: 45%

Millstone Gap Fire Containment: 0%

Evacuation Areas: Hatcher Mountain, Shagbark Resort, Little Valley Mountain Resort, Black Bear Resort, Wears Valley, Walden’s Creek, Dupont Area to Blount Co. line, Sky Harbor Community, Smoky Ridge Way, Dykes Road, West Lewelling, Reagan Circle and Lela Way.

Live Update (11:28 a.m.):

Live: Update On Sevier County Fires Officials give latest update on Hatcher Mountain Wildfire. https://bit.ly/3tV1vVs Posted by WVLT on Friday, April 1, 2022

Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters opened the conference by confirming that there had been no fatalities as of Friday. He also said that teams would begin damage assessment Friday, estimating that they would have more information on damages Friday afternoon. Along with those updates should come a more accurate number of structures affected.

Mayor Waters also gave an update on road closures, saying officials would only reopen roads if they were safe. He said teams were out evaluating which roads could be reopened. He clarified that officials tried to reopen Wears Valley Road Thursday, but had to close it again due to hotspots.

The Pigeon Forge Community Center and Seymour Heights Christian Church are still functioning as shelters, Mayor Waters said, providing places to stay and food for those in need. He also confirmed that less than 10 people stayed the night Thursday at the Pigeon Forge Community Shelter. He also asked that anyone wanted to donate supplies do so through mountaintough.org.

Bruce Miller with Tennessee Forestry also gave an update. “We are predominately making efforts on the western line of the [Hatcher Mountain] fire,” he said. Miller confirmed that his crews were in the “mop up” phase, primarily checking hotspots that could restart parts of the fire. That doesn’t mean people can go home just yet, he said, but rather that he would soon give control of the situation back to county officials.

“What we do is we evaluate active fires, hotspots,” Miller said. “The fire in Indigo is looking very good.”

“I’d just like to say I appreciate the outpouring of support,” said the Sevier County Fire Administrator David Puckett.

Waters also gave an update on the Millstone Gap Fire, another fire in the Sevier County area. He said the fire had grown to 800 acres and was 0% contained, but also said the fire had not affected any structures. “Fortunately the weather is not what it was the other night,” he said, referring to Wednesday’s wind gusts.

The Millstone Gap Fire, on the other hand, is in a more rural area than the Hatchers Mountain Fire, Miller said. This means the fire is more unaccusable. Priorities are shifting now, Miller said, from the Hatcher Mountain Fire to the Millstone Gap Fire.

Waters also said TBI and Sevier County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking into what caused the fire. There is no indication that there is any criminal aspect to the fire, Waters said.

Mayor Waters also said he would provide media with updates later in the afternoon, which WVLT will relay through the WVLT News App live.

Hatcher Mountain Wildfire Size: 3,739 acres

Millstone Gap Fire Size: 800 acres

Hatcher Mountain Wildfire Containment: 45%

Millstone Gap Fire Containment: 0%

Evacuation Areas: Hatcher Mountain, Shagbark Resort, Little Valley Mountain Resort, Black Bear Resort, Wears Valley, Walden’s Creek, Dupont Area to Blount Co. line, Sky Harbor Community, Smoky Ridge Way, Dykes Road, West Lewelling, Reagan Circle and Lela Way.

Live Update (8:29 a.m.):

Sevier County officials have officially restarted the Mountain Tough program. Mountain Tough is a program for those that wish to help the citizens, businesses and visitors to Sevier County.

The website (mountaintough.org) manages information and donations.

TDOT official Mark Nagi also announced Friday morning that his crews are assisting with fueling first response vehicles in Sevier County. At this time, Wears Valley Road is still closed.

Wears Valley Road is still closed from Waldens Creek to Valley View. @myTDOT crews in the area are still assisting with fueling first response vehicles and where needed with traffic control. pic.twitter.com/E7i2IPTBFB — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) April 1, 2022

Size: 3,739 acres

Direction Moving: Northeast

Containment: 45%

Evacuation Areas: Hatcher Mountain, Shagbark Resort, Little Valley Mountain Resort, Black Bear Resort, Wears Valley, Walden’s Creek, Dupont Area to Blount Co. line, Sky Harbor Community, Smoky Ridge Way, Dykes Road, West Lewelling, Reagan Circle and Lela Way

Thursday, March 31

Live Update (8:51 p.m.):

The Hatcher Mountain Road Fire grew over the course of Thursday, but authorities also announced an increase in the containment of the fire.

Size: 3,739 acres

Direction Moving: Northeast

Containment: 45%

Evacuation Areas: Hatcher Mountain, Shagbark Resort, Little Valley Mountain Resort, Black Bear Resort, Wears Valley, Walden’s Creek, Dupont Area to Blount Co. line, Sky Harbor Community, Smoky Ridge Way, Dykes Road, West Lewelling, Reagan Circle and Lela Way.

Firefighters from across East Tennessee are on the scene of a major wildfire in Sevier County as it continues to grow.

Live Update (8:41 p.m.):

The Millstone Gap Fire grew to 650 acres as crews continue to fight both fires. Officials said that airdrops will continue Friday morning.

Live Update (6:24 p.m.):

Officials added more addresses to the mandatory evacuation order for the Hatcher Mountain Fire. The order now includes Dripping Springs Road; Dykes Road, West Lewelling, Reagan Circle, and Lela Way.

Size: 3,700 acres

Direction Moving: Northeast

Containment: 30%

Evacuation Areas: Hatcher Mountain, Shagbark Resort, Little Valley Mountain Resort, Black Bear Resort, Wears Valley, Walden’s Creek, Dupont Area to Blount Co. line, Sky Harbor Community, Smoky Ridge Way, Dykes Road, West Lewelling, Reagan Circle and Lela Way.

Live Update (4:44 p.m.):

Sevier County officials gave a major update just before 5 p.m. Thursday. According to the update, the fire has been 30% contained as responders drop water from helicopters.

Those interested in helping can go to this website to arrange donations. The Sevier County Fairgrounds will open Friday to receive donations as well. A schedule can be found below.

Crews are also working a fire off Millstone Gap Road in Seymour, near the Blount County/Sevier County line, officials said.

Size: 3,700 acres

Direction Moving: Northeast

Containment: 30%

Evacuation Areas: Hatcher Mountain, Shagbark Resort, Little Valley Mountain Resort, Black Bear Resort, Wears Valley, Walden’s Creek, Dupont Area to Blount Co. line, Sky Harbor Community, Smoky Ridge Way

Live Update (4:44 p.m.):

Perrin Anderson with Sevier County announced a mandatory evacuation for the Smoky Ridge Way area off of Wears Valley Road due to increased fire conditions Thursday afternoon. Residents can evacuate to the Pigeon Forge Community Center if needed.

Size: 3,700 acres

Direction Moving: Northeast

Containment: 5%

Evacuation Areas: Hatcher Mountain, Shagbark Resort, Little Valley Mountain Resort, Black Bear Resort, Wears Valley, Walden’s Creek, Dupont Area to Blount Co. line, Sky Harbor Community, Smoky Ridge Way

BREAKING: A mandatory evacuation was issued for the Smoky Ridge Way area off of Wears Valley Road due to increased fire conditions. More: https://bit.ly/38btpE5 Posted by WVLT on Thursday, March 31, 2022

Live Update (4:35 p.m.):

Sevier County Emergency Management Agency shared the following roads are closed to the public at this time:

HWY 321 from Waldens Creek to Valley View

Hatcher Mountain

Happy Hollow @ S. Clear Fork

Little Valley @ Waldens Creek

S. Helton @ Waldens Creek

N. Clearfork @ Shagbark

Cove Creek Way @ Wears Valley Rd.

Hidden Hollow Way @ Wears Valley Rd.

Sevier County Schools officials announced Thursday afternoon that school would be cancelled Friday, April 1 due to the ongoing effects of the Hatcher Mountain Fire. “As spring break runs through next week, this means that students should return to schools on Monday, April 11. We hope that everyone has a good spring break,” officials said.

Size: 3,700 acres

Direction Moving: Northeast

Containment: 5%

Evacuation Areas: Hatcher Mountain, Shagbark Resort, Little Valley Mountain Resort, Black Bear Resort, Wears Valley, Walden’s Creek, Dupont Area to Blount Co. line, Sky Harbor Community

Autoplay Caption

Live Update (3:14 p.m.):

Wears Valley Road and Walden’s Creek Road reopened according to officials with the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency.

Officials said they would be releasing a revised fire evacuation area.

Hatcher Mountain Wildfire Update What you need to know as crews continue to fight a wildfire in Sevier Co. More: https://bit.ly/3IQcELz Posted by WVLT on Thursday, March 31, 2022

Size: 3,700 acres

Direction Moving: Northeast

Containment: 5%

Evacuation Areas: Hatcher Mountain, Shagbark Resort, Little Valley Mountain Resort, Black Bear Resort, Wears Valley, Walden’s Creek, Dupont Area to Blount Co. line, Sky Harbor Community

Live Update (12:48 p.m.):

Sevier County EMA officials also released a phone number for people to call with questions or information about areas affected by the Hatcher Mountain Road/Indigo Lane Fire Thursday afternoon. They asked people to call 911 only for emergencies.

The information number is 865-774-3899.

Residents and visitors needing general information, or having information to provide, on areas affected by the Hatcher Mountain Road/Indigo Lane Fire may call 865-774-3899. (No insurance company calls, please.)



Please call 911 for EMERGENCIES ONLY. — Sevier County EMA (@EmaSevier) March 31, 2022

Sevier County wildfire at night (TEMA)

Size: 3,700 acres

Direction Moving: Northeast

Containment: 5%

Evacuation Areas: Hatcher Mountain, Shagbark Resort, Little Valley Mountain Resort, Black Bear Resort, Wears Valley, Walden’s Creek, Dupont Area to Blount Co. line, Sky Harbor Community

Live Update (12:31 p.m.):

Tennessee National Guard officials confirmed to WVLT News that a helicopter they sent to assist with the fire suffered engine failure and had to make an emergency landing around 11:25 a.m. All four crewmembers were unharmed in the landing, and the helicopter reportedly only suffered minor damage. The crew landed the helicopter in a soccer field near Line Springs Road, officials said.

Helicopter forced to land while helping fight Sevier County fire (WVLT)

Tennessee National Guard members were sent to help with the Sevier County fire

Live Update (11:38 a.m.):

Sevier County EMA officials took to Twitter late Thursday morning to give an update on damage assessment and donation plans. Officials said they plan on beginning assessments for damaged areas following the fire, and asked that people do not call 911 for damage reports.

EMA personnel also asked that people do not drop off donations at this time. They said they are working on creating a list of donation drop-off points, but until those are released asked people to not donate.

We are receiving many donation offers and are working on locations where donations can be dropped. Please refrain from bringing items to any locations at this time. We will provide donation information for both items and money later this afternoon. — Sevier County EMA (@EmaSevier) March 31, 2022

Size: 3,700 acres

Direction Moving: Northeast

Containment: 5%

Evacuation Areas: Hatcher Mountain, Shagbark Resort, Little Valley Mountain Resort, Black Bear Resort, Wears Valley, Walden’s Creek, Dupont Area to Blount Co. line, Sky Harbor Community

Live Update (10:42 a.m.):

Tennessee National Guard officials told WVLT News that they have provided six UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters to support responders in Sevier County Thursday morning.

Two helicopters left McGhee Tyson Air National Base with Bambi Buckets around 8 a.m., Director of Joint Public Affairs Darrin Haas said. The buckets allow helicopters to transport hundreds of gallons of water from local sources to the site of the fire where needed. The buckets suspend from the helicopter and contain valves on the bottom the crew can use to dispense water.

Two more squads of two helicopters were scheduled to leave the base at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., Haas said.

Size: 3,700 acres

Direction Moving: Northeast

Containment: 5%

Evacuation Areas: Hatcher Mountain, Shagbark Resort, Little Valley Mountain Resort, Black Bear Resort, Wears Valley, Walden’s Creek, Dupont Area to Blount Co. line, Sky Harbor Community

A helicopter dropping water on the wildfire in Sevier County

Live Update (10:32 a.m.):

Hatcher Mountain / Indigo Wildfire Update Live: Officials give an update on Wears Valley wildfire. https://bit.ly/3NyWklV Posted by WVLT on Thursday, March 31, 2022

Responders held a press conference Thursday morning with an update on the ongoing firefight in Sevier County.

County Mayor Larry Waters opened the conference by confirming that there had been no fatalities or missing persons overnight. Waters said that responders began the fight with the fire as soon as it began, around 11 a.m. Wednesday. He said that after a night of fighting, responders had gotten the fire 5% contained.

The fire also grew to around 3,700 acres, affecting over 100 structures and even five fire agency vehicles, Waters said. “I know folks want to go home,” he said “We are going to work as fast and diligently as we can so folks can go home and check on property.”

In a message to homeowners, Waters said “we are working as hard as we can. We know they are anxious, we are trying to get everything under control as quick as they can.”

Fire officials also said that lessons learned in the 2016 Gatlinburg fires helped authorities respond to this week’s fire. Mayor Waters said he found that more people took the evacuation warnings seriously than in 2016, which helped responders fight the fire and keep people out of danger. “Everybody took it very seriously because of what happened,” he said. Officials estimated that about 11,000 homes were evacuated over the course of the day.

Waters also said that two firefighters suffered minor injures and were treated at the scene. Responders said that one crew of firefighters had to abandon their vehicles and move back into already-burned areas as the fire approached Wednesday night. The vehicles were then lost to the fire, officials said.

Waters did have some good news, saying he thinks that the worst of the danger is over. Responders said the “concern is a lot lower today than yesterday,” saying the weather is better for fighting it. Forestry officials said they expect firefighters to be able to increase containment since weather forecasts are not calling for the high wind conditions the area saw Wednesday.

All in all, Mayor Waters said, 70 local and federal agencies consisting of around 200 people responded to the fire.

Size: 3,700 acres

Direction Moving: Northeast

Containment: 5%

Evacuation Areas: Hatcher Mountain, Shagbark Resort, Little Valley Mountain Resort, Black Bear Resort, Wears Valley, Walden’s Creek, Dupont Area to Blount Co. line, Sky Harbor Community

Live Update (9:42 a.m.):

Size: 1,000 acres

Direction Moving: Northeast

Containment: 0%

Evacuation Areas: Hatcher Mountain, Shagbark Resort, Little Valley Mountain Resort, Black Bear Resort, Wears Valley, Walden’s Creek, Dupont Area to Blount Co. line, Sky Harbor Community

TDOT officials drive as the Sevier County wildfire nears US 321 Wednesday night

Sevier County wildfire grows to 1,000 acres (Derrick Gordon)

Live Update (8:27 a.m.):

Forestry officials announced early Thursday morning that responders would be holding a press conference around 10 a.m. That event will be streamed live here and on the WVLT Facebook page.

Size: 1,000 acres

Direction Moving: Northeast

Containment: 0%

Evacuation Areas: Hatcher Mountain, Shagbark Resort, Little Valley Mountain Resort, Black Bear Resort, Wears Valley, Walden’s Creek, Dupont Area to Blount Co. line, Sky Harbor Community

Autoplay Caption

Live Update (3:30 a.m.):

Size: 1,000 acres

Direction Moving: Northeast

Containment: 0%

Evacuation Areas: Hatcher Mountain, Shagbark Resort, Little Valley Mountain Resort, Black Bear Resort, Wears Valley, Walden’s Creek, Dupont Area to Blount Co. line, Ownby Hills, Hidden Hills, Sky Harbor Community

List of shelters and evacuation centers:

Sevierville Convention Center, 202 Gists Creek Road in Sevierville, is now open as an evacuation shelter for persons displaced by the Hatcher Mountain Road/Indigo Lane Fire.

Seymour Heights Christian Church, located at 122 Boyd’s Creek Highway, is opening its doors to anyone displaced by the fire.

Pigeon Forge Community Center located at 170 Community Center Drive is available as an evacuation center for persons displaced by the Hatcher Mountain Road/Indigo Lane Fire.

The King’s Academy at 202 Smothers Road, Seymour, TN, is open as a shelter for those evacuating.

Seymour Heights Christian Church at 122 Boyd’s Creek Highway is open as a shelter for persons displaced by the Hatcher Mountain Road/ Indigo Lane Fire.

Seymour Heights Christian Church, (122 Boyd's Creek Highway) and the Pigeon Forge Community Center (170 Community Center Drive) are available as shelters for persons displaced by the Hatcher Mountain Road/Indigo Lane Fire. — Sevier County EMA (@EmaSevier) March 31, 2022

Multiple communities under evacuation orders as wildfires grow and new ones spark overnight

Live Update (1:30 a.m.):

A mandatory evacuation was issued for the Dupont Area from South Rogers Road to the Blount County/Sevier County line and Ownby Hills and Hidden Hills neighborhoods in the city of Gatlinburg. Residents can go to the Gatlinburg Convention Center or Pigeon Forge Community Center.

Size: 1,000 acres

Direction Moving: Northeast

Containment: 0%

Evacuation Areas: Hatcher Mountain, Shagbark Resort, Little Valley Mountain Resort, Black Bear Resort, Wears Valley, Walden’s Creek, Dupont Area to Blount Co. line, Ownby Hills, Hidden Hills, Sky Harbor Community

The King’s Academy is open as a shelter for those evacuating due to local fires. If you are in need of shelter please come to 202 Smothers Road, Seymour, TN. — The King's Academy (@TKASeymour) March 31, 2022

Wednesday, March 30

Live Update (10:00 p.m.):

Sevier County EMA officials released an interactive map for those in the area. Residents can use it to search their address to find out if they need to evacuate.

Officials with the Rural Metro Fire Department announced they deployed one engine and one chief officer to Sevier County to assist their incident management team.

“Please pray for those personnel and ALL the personnel working hard to extinguish this wildfire,” officials said.

Size: 1,000 acres

Direction Moving: Northeast

Containment: 0%

Evacuation Areas: Hatcher Mountain, Shagbark Resort, Little Valley Mountain Resort, Black Bear Resort, Wears Valley, Walden’s Creek

Sevier County Fire (THP)

Live Update (8:56 p.m.):

Responders have confirmed to WVLT News that the wildfire in Sevier County has grown to 1,000 acres and affected 35 structures.

Size: 1,000 acres

Direction Moving: Northeast

Containment: 0%

Evacuation Areas: Hatcher Mountain, Shagbark Resort, Little Valley Mountain Resort, Black Bear Resort, Wears Valley, Walden’s Creek

Live Update (8:16 p.m.):

Knoxville Fire Department officials told WVLT News just after 8 p.m. that they deployed four units to Wears Valley to assist in fighting the fires, according to Knoxville Police Department Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks.

Knoxville Fire Department officials told WVLT News just after 8 p.m. that they deployed four units to Wears Valley to assist in fighting the fires, according to Knoxville Police Department Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks. (KFD)

WVLT News also spoke with Brook Smith, a forester at the scene, who said as nightfall nears the situation may improve some. “Nighttime, we can usually get a good handle on containing the fire, putting it in a place to where we can bump crews out for the evening so they can get sleep,” Smith said. “They can some back in the morning and the fire hasn’t moved.”

On the other hand, high winds also concerned responders, Smith said. “By and large nighttime fires calm down and don’t move much, but tonight we are going to have winds that will be a concern.”

Size: 250 acres

Direction Moving: Northeast

Containment: 0%

Evacuation Areas: Hatcher Mountain, Shagbark Resort, Little Valley Mountain Resort, Black Bear Resort, Wears Valley, Walden’s Creek

Sevier County evacuation map (SC EMA)

Live Update (7:21 p.m.):

Authorities issued an evacuation for the greater Wears Valley and Walden’s Creek areas just after 7 p.m.

Size: 250 acres

Direction Moving: Northeast

Containment: 0%

Evacuation Areas: Hatcher Mountain, Shagbark Resort, Little Valley Mountain Resort, Black Bear Resort, Wears Valley, Walden’s Creek

Live Update (7:13 p.m.):

Sevier County Schools officials announced schools would not be open on Thursday, March 31 just after 7 p.m.

Size: 250 acres

Direction Moving: Northeast

Containment: 0%

Mandatory Evacuation Areas: Hatcher Mountain, Shagbark Resort, Little Valley Mountain Resort, Black Bear Resort

Live Update (6:08 p.m.):

Sevier County authorities told WVLT News that the fire had affected at least 20 structures, like buildings, and one civilian was injured. The injured person was reportedly taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center via airlift.

Size: 250 acres

Direction Moving: Northeast

Containment: 0%

Mandatory Evacuation Areas: Hatcher Mountain, Shagbark Resort, Little Valley Mountain Resort, Black Bear Resort

Live Update (4:30 p.m.):

Size: Significantly larger than 30 acres

Direction Moving: Northeast

Containment: 0%

Mandatory Evacuation Areas: Hatcher Mountain, Shagbark Resort, Little Valley Mountain Resort

Live Update (3 p.m.):

Size: Significantly larger than 30 acres

Direction Moving: Northeast

Containment: 0%

Mandatory Evacuation Areas: None

Live Update (1 p.m.):

Size: 30 acres

Direction Moving: Northeast

Containment: 0%

Mandatory Evacuation Areas: None

Prior Story:

Multiple agencies responded to a large brush fire in the Wears Valley community Wednesday morning, according to the Sevier County Fire Department and the Tennessee Division of Forestry. As of 6 p.m., the fire had affected at least 20 structures, like buildings, and one civilian was injured.

Multiple agencies responded to a large brush fire Wednesday morning that was threatening homes in the area.

This comes after fire crews were preparing for the threat of wildfires due to a Red Flag Warning. Firefighters in Sevier County said they were on level 4 alert of 5 for the threat of wildfires on Tuesday. The Tennessee Military Department told WVLT News that the national guard was on standby to fly two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters over the fire if needed.

Sevier County officials began issuing mandatory evacuations around 4:30 p.m. They said people in the Hatcher Mountain, Shagbark Resort and Little Valley Mountain Resort should evacuate immediately. More evacuation orders followed, including one for the Black Bear Resort area and the great Waldens Creek and Wears Valley area. For those evacuated, a shelter was established at the Pigeon Forge Community Center Center, located at 170 Community Center Drive. The shelter was open to families and pets.

If you are in the Wears Valley or Walden's Creek areas please evacuate immediately. The map below shows the evacuation area. If you are unsure if you are in this area, you should evacuate. Posted by Sevier County Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Highway 321, Wears Valley Road, was closed to traffic from Townsend to Pigeon Forge due to the fire. Officials with the Pigeon Forge Police Department said no traffic will be able to travel into Wears Valley from Pigeon Forge until further notice. Crews closed the road, saying they were focusing on stopping the fire from crossing it and spreading into more populated areas.

Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters spoke to WVLT News about the situation Wednesday afternoon, saying officials are doing their best to stay ahead of fires, monitor conditions and issue evacuations when needed.

“Stay vigilant. We have personnel going door to door,” he said. “We just want everybody to stay vigilant. Have a phone that’s charged and on and listen to the media.”

When asked how he felt personally, Waters said he felt nervous and asked for prayers.

Tony Ogle, a spokesperson for Sevier County Schools, said that Wearwood Elementary School evacuated its students to the Pigeon Forge Community Center due to the wildfires. He also told WVLT News that buses are en route to Pigeon Forge Primary, Intermediate, Junior High and High School to dismiss students. Once buses arrive, students will be dismissed accordingly.

As of 4:30 p.m., forestry officials also reported one resident was injured and was airlifted out of the area to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Those in the Sevier County area can get the lasted information through the WVLT News app or from officials through Sevier County alerts, which come to cell phones automatically.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.