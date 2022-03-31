NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Puppy who lost his leg after a horse stepped on him is up for adoption

A puppy who had to have his leg amputated after he was stepped on by a horse is up for adoption.
A puppy who had to have his leg amputated after he was stepped on by a horse is up for adoption.(From Heaven to Earth Rescue)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A puppy who had to have his leg amputated after he was stepped on by a horse is up for adoption, according to an Ohio animal shelter.

From Heaven to Earth Rescue in New Philadelphia, Ohio, said the five and a half week old border collie mix, who’s name is Happy, was injured March 27 after a horse stepped on him and broke his left front leg.

The shelter said the veterinarian was unable to repair his leg, and had it amputated instead.

Happy will be up for adoption soon, according to the shelter.

For more information on the shelter, or to adopt Happy or one of the shelter’s other animals, you can visit From Heaven to Earth Rescue’s website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old killed in school shooting releases statement
Kaylan Knight and Misty Davis were charged with multiple felonies by the Union County Sheriff's...
Two arrested after Indian Trail woman dies of fentanyl overdose
The announcement was made at China Grove Town Hall on Thursday.
“Rabbit” picks Rowan; Macy’s announces largest economic development project in county history
Charlie Jerry Hedrick, 79, was charged.
79-year-old faces sex crimes charges in Rowan County

Latest News

WIS News 10's Rick Henry and Judi Gatson will be live from the tournament in Minneapolis...
Still Chasing a Championship with win over Louisville, South Carolina to face UConn for national title
After several months of interviewing witnesses and examining evidence, investigators have...
Six people charged in deadly shootout near basketball courts in Lancaster
Jason Ray was killed by a driver in 2007 while in New Jersey for the NCAA Tournament. He...
Final Four brings smiles, sense of connection for mom of fallen UNC mascot Jason Ray
Jason Ray, at the time UNC’s mascot, was hit and killed by a driver while walking in New Jersey.
Final Four brings smiles, sense of connection for mom of fallen UNC mascot Jason Ray
Both basketball teams traveled to New Orleans earlier this week, and now fans of both teams...
Duke, UNC fans descend on New Orleans for mega rivalry matchup