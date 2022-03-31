Providence Road in south Charlotte reopens after large tree removed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A downed tree closed a busy road in south Charlotte for several hours Thursday morning, while downed power lines led to another street being shut down in east Charlotte Charlotte.

That large tree was blocking Providence Road between Sharon Amity and Sardis Roads in south Charlotte.

Providence Rd near Huntington Park Dr. is now back open to traffic. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/sSRsld7CcU — Sharonne Hayes (@SharonneHayesTV) March 31, 2022

According to Duke Energy, over 550 customers were temporarily without power in that area. By 6:45 a.m., those outages were cleared. A WBTV reporter on the scene said the streetlights began to flicker on around 6:30 a.m.

By 7 a.m., crews arrived on Providence Road to begin cutting up the tree and getting it out of the roadway. Some of the tree’s limbs were draped across power lines.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., Providence Road reopened to traffic.

On Central Avenue in east Charlotte, downed power lines shut down the road between Eastway Drive and Kilborne Drive as of 5:30 a.m.

